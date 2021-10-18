Red Roof® Launches Enhanced Mobile App, Giving Donations for Downloads to Benefit the American Cancer Society® During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For each mobile app download through October 31, 2021, Red Roof will donate up to $5,000 to help people with cancer live longer and better lives.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, continues to give back to organizations through its Room in Your Heart program during the month of October. When travelers download the enhanced Red Roof mobile app, now through October 31, 2021, Red Roof will donate $1, up to $5,000, to support the American Cancer Society® during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The Room in Your Heart program was developed to continuously support organizations, like the American Cancer Society, committed to helping those in need," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Through the remainder of the month, we turn our focus to help end breast cancer and thank all of those who choose to donate through the free download of the Red Roof app in advance."

As part of Red Roof's ongoing commitment to providing guests with a variety of offers and services to make traveling even easier, the enhanced Red Roof app now allows for mobile check-out. This new feature provides flexibility and the freedom to hit the road once again with one less step. The Red Roof mobile app also identifies nearby property locations through its "book tonight" functionality, offers a fast-booking process, features the latest discounts and deals, gives RediRewards® members access to their points balance, and helps keep travel and confirmation details at users' fingertips.

The Red Roof app is available for both IOS and Android devices. Visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store to download for free before October 31, 2021 at midnight and $1 will be donated, up to $5,000, to the American Cancer Society. Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean® program to help keep guests and staff safe, complimentary Wi-Fi, a pets stay free policy and flexible cancellations. *

Check property availability and book at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, or at a participating property.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. Most Red Roof locations offer a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for cancellation up to 6 p.m. on the intended date of arrival. Please contact the local property to confirm cancellation terms.

