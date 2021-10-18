Senmiao Technology Launches Ride-Hailing Platform in Xuzhou, A Major City in Jiangsu Province

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the launch of its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for drivers in Xuzhou, China.

With the launch in Xuzhou, Senmiao's platform is now available in 10 cities across China, six cities in Sichuan Province and four major cities in other provinces. With a population of approximately 8.6 million, Xuzhou is the largest city in northern Jiangsu Province and is the second largest railway hub in China, making it an important gateway city in East China. As the most ancient city in the province, Xuzhou also holds great cultural significance.

Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to be deepening our partnership with Gaode Map with the launch of our online ride-hailing platform in Xuzhou. We anticipate launching in additional cities in the near future as we work more closely with our partners and look forward to driving the continued growth of our online-ride hailing business and becoming an increasingly integral part of the transportation ecosystem throughout China as online ride-hailing becomes more and more prevalent in everyday lives."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou

Email: edom333@ihongsen.com

Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China

Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate

+1 415-568-2255 +86 10 5661 7012

csohn@equityny.com lma@equityny.com

© 2021 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited