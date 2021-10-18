Sybridge Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Pyramid Mold And Tool

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge), a global industrial technology company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Pyramid Mold and Tool ("Pyramid"). This transaction further expands SyBridge's customer base and footprint in the life sciences end-markets. New York based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 and committed $200 million of equity to create a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning across end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities. Pyramid is SyBridge's fifth acquisition in the last ten months.

Located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Pyramid is a leading manufacturer of precision multi-cavity plastic injection molding tools focusing on the life sciences industry while also serving personal care and select industrial markets. The company was founded in 1995 and has excelled in utilizing state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide precise and effective customer solutions.

The acquisition of Pyramid expands SyBridge's capabilities to offer highly complex precision tooling solutions for the life sciences and other target industries. As a part of a larger organization, Pyramid will leverage SyBridge's design, engineering, supply chain, and production capabilities to better serve and grow with its customers.

"Pyramid is a terrific company and represents a significant step in SyBridge's journey to build a leading franchise in life sciences manufacturing solutions," said Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge. "With this acquisition, SyBridge's Life Sciences Business Unit now has a strong presence on both the eastern and western parts of North America to better serve our customers. Going forward, our strategy will be to continue to grow our life sciences customer base through organic growth and selective acquisitions to expand SyBridge's capabilities and geographies."

"Pyramid's superior capabilities in high precision tooling are an ideal fit with our platform and will allow us to better support our customers," said Bill McDonough, President of SyBridge's Life Sciences Business Unit. "We are excited to welcome our new employees and work together to continue to provide the quality and innovation essential to our customers' success."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Pyramid Mold and Tool

Founded in 1995, Pyramid Mold & Tool is a recognized leader in designing and manufacturing world-class precision injection molding tools specializing in tight-tolerance high cavitation molds and complex Multi-Shot, Stack, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), and proof of concept prototype tools. Pyramid is located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Please visit us at www.pyramidmold.com and www.sybridgetech.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

