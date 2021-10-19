Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Increases Access to Health Resources through Community Wellness Events BCBSIL joins forces with community partners to help improve health outcomes statewide.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) will host a series of fresh farmers markets, vaccine clinics and Community Care Fairs throughout the state to continue driving equitable access to health and wellness resources. BCBSIL is supporting members and residents by joining forces with community groups and hosting events to offer free resources ranging from vaccine clinics to fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is committed to working alongside our community partners to help connect as many people as possible with wellness resources and services – especially as we continue the fight to stay healthy amid the pandemic," Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.

Fresh farmers markets and vaccine clinics will be hosted at BCBSIL's Blue Door Neighborhood Centers and feature free produce giveaways and immunizations for the flu (ages 6 months and up), COVID-19 (ages 12 and up) and pneumonia (ages 65 and up).

Upcoming farmers markets and vaccine clinics:

Morgan Park : Nov. 11 , 12-2 p.m. and Dec. 9 , 12-2 p.m.

Pullman: Nov. 10 , 12-2 p.m. and Dec. 8 , 12-2 p.m.

South Lawndale : Nov. 11 , 1-3 p.m. and Dec. 9 , 1-3 p.m.

Community Care Fairs will offer free health screenings, flu shots, fresh produce, haircuts, winter coat giveaways and more. With twelve events scheduled to date through 2021, Community Care Fairs are also planned for Oct. 23 in Springfield, Nov. 13 in Joliet, and Nov. 20 in Chicago.

"We are fortunate to have partners throughout Illinois ready to join us in expanding access to quality, preventive care in our communities," said Harmony Harrington, vice president of government, communications and community relations at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "These farmers markets and care fairs are just the latest demonstration of our commitment to continuously building healthy communities in every part of this diverse state."

All events are free and open to the public. Follow us at facebook.com/bluecrossandblueshieldofillinois to stay up to date on the latest information, events and activities from BCBSIL.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois