Calyxt to Host third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Carr and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:



Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time:



4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:



+1 888-317-6003 Toll/International dial-in number:



+1 412-317-6061 Conference ID:



1329064

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number: +1 877-344-7529 International Replay Number: +1 412-317-0088 Replay ID: 10161186

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are delivered through its BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts:

Calyxt Media Contact: Calyxt Investor Relations Contact: David Rosen/Sarah Sutton/John Garabo Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 media@calyxt.com Sherri Spear Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 investors@calyxt.com Calyxt Business Development Contact:

Sarah Reiter Calyxt, Inc. (612) 427-7881 contact@calyxt.com



