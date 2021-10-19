Modsy Redecorates with NetSuite to Meet Soaring Customer Demand

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2021 -- Modsy, a leading online interior design service, has selected Oracle NetSuite to scale its operations to meet skyrocketing customer demand. With NetSuite, Modsy is taking advantage of an integrated business platform to gain deeper insights from its data, increase productivity, enhance the customer experience, and establish a flexible and scalable foundation for continued growth.

Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, Modsy combines 3D rendering technology with deep interior design expertise to transform customers' living spaces. To meet growing demand as people stayed home during the global pandemic, Modsy needed to replace its existing financial system with a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. After careful evaluation, Modsy selected NetSuite as the centralized platform to manage its financial, order management, and customer relationship management operations. With NetSuite, Modsy will enhance decision making by improving visibility across its business, use its employee resources more effectively, and scale its operations to meet growing customer demand as sales increase – for example, sales for Modsy's Luxe experience have increased 275 percent year-over-year.

"Our business is constantly growing, but when the global pandemic took hold, we braced ourselves for a downturn in sales. We soon discovered that the opposite was happening, and quickly realized that our existing IT systems couldn't scale to meet the rising customer demand we were experiencing," said Shanna Tellerman, CEO and founder, Modsy. "We have a data-obsessed culture because it helps us deliver a better service. Through the data-driven insights NetSuite will provide, we can scale our operations with confidence and increase productivity. As a result, we've set the stage for continued rapid growth, and we're excited for NetSuite to continue to be an invaluable partner in our evolution."

With NetSuite, Modsy will gain greater visibility into its financial, supply chain, and inventory management data, which will help Modsy streamline processes and make more informed business decisions. For example, Modsy will be able to analyze shipping and pricing data to adjust product pricing in real time and determine the most cost-effective shipping routes. This visibility into its supply chain will also help Modsy enhance the customer experience by providing its customers with precise details on the status of each shipment. In addition, NetSuite will help Modsy use its employee resources more effectively by automating previously manual tasks, including processing orders and refunds, which allows Modsy's workforce to focus on delivering an excellent customer experience. Finally, Modsy will use NetSuite SuiteAnalytics as a single source of truth for data across its organization, which will help it gain a complete and real-time picture of the health of its entire business.

"The global pandemic tested the resilience of nearly every organization, and Modsy is a perfect example of a company that was able to adapt its operations to meet and exceed rapidly-changing customer demands. To make those changes when you are operating three different and interrelated business models – which Modsy is doing as a technology, design, and retail company – is even more impressive," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "By using NetSuite, Modsy is significantly increasing the value of its data and establishing a centralized and scalable platform that will support its future growth."

