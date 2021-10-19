S10 Labs Announces the Launch of Innovative Vaporization Cartridge Technology, Zirco™

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S10 Labs, a California-based vaporization technology and hardware company, founded upon the mission to advance the cannabis industry through their expertise in material science and relentless pursuit for quality, announces the launch of their latest innovation, Zirco™.

As a first-of-its-kind zirconia ceramic 510 thread cartridge, Zirco™ features Medical Zirconia Ceramics Technology to deliver unrivaled efficacy, flavor and quality while solving the all-too-common problems faced by cannabis operators nationwide. From heavy metal leaching to micro-fracturing, this innovative cartridge technology offers the solution that not only improves the end-user experience but also enhances consumer safety and product compliance.

By utilizing zirconia ceramics, Zirco™ offers ten times the hardness and strength of conventional ceramics, suitable for use in extreme thermal and pressure conditions such as vaping. Created with medical-grade materials, Zirco cartridges feature:

Incomparable thermal properties which prevents overheating of cannabis extracts

Robust durability and high fracture toughness to circumvent chipping or shattering while maintaining a tighter seal to prevent leakage

Porous nature allowing for even heating of extracts while maintaining all the true natural flavors of the extract without compromise

Unmatched resistance to corrosion and oxidation which prevents the leaching of toxins over time

This high-performance cartridge reinvents vaporization hardware standards and exemplifies S10 Labs' unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Zirco, the world's premier zirconia ceramic cartridge, is currently offered nationwide and will be showcased in Las Vegas at MJBizCon, October 20th-22nd and in New York at CWCB, November 4th-6th.

S10 Labs puts an emphasis on pairing the best power source with the finest cartridges by offering Draw-Activated and Push-Button batteries, with the latter allowing for variable temperatures to customize every session per the user's needs. Please visit www.s10labs.com to learn more about S10 Labs' other product offerings and customization capabilities.

About S10 Labs

S10 Labs is a subdivision of a globally renowned organization that has worked with brands around the world, providing them with resources and vaporization hardware that is reliable, innovative, and best in class.

Beyond technical prowess, S10 Labs is truly the first of its kind operation to reimagine what it means to be a vertically-integrated manufacturer across the value chain because we believe our partners should enjoy a simple streamlined experience to help them expand their industry footprint.

