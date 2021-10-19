Synchrony Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its third quarter 2021 results for the period ending September 30, 2021. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.

Today at 8 am EDT, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Synchrony will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

