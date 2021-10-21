Canon U.S.A., Inc. Named to Newsweek's List of Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 Canon Ranked Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Happiest and Satisfaction at Work

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that it was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses whose workforces vary in size from 50 to more than 10,000. Canon received top marks in our category for feelings of inclusion, respect, support in achieving results, and a positive vision for continuous improvement among its employees.

"It is our esteemed honor that Canon U.S.A., Inc. has been recognized as one of the Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021 by Newsweek," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is led by our philosophy of 'kyosei' which translates to 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future,' and this is reflected in our values and our company culture. Canon has always been an employee-centric company and our respected and dedicated workforce plays a huge role in the success and evolution of the company."

A healthy work-life balance is a top priority to keep employees engaged and satisfied at Canon U.S.A., Inc. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canon adopted a hybrid-work style throughout 2021 for select employees to have the ability to work from home as well as the office. Additionally, president and CEO Kazuto Ogawa created post-hybrid working groups which spawned new ideas and innovations; several of which are being commercialized such as the EOS Webcam Utility software, which allows a person to turn their Canon camera into a high-quality webcam.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

