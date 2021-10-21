New 5G Phantom Antennas from Laird Connectivity Solve the Critical Need for Many IoT Applications 5G Phantom Antennas Deliver Optimal Above-Horizon Gain - A Feature that is Superior to Competing Antennas

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, has launched a new antenna that is a milestone for IoT applications because it delivers optimized gain where it most needed, just above the horizon, and with solid performance across all frequency bands.

Above-horizon gain is important because many IoT applications exist in remote locations and require the optimal gain to be 10 to 20 degrees above the horizon to provide a solid connection with distant cell towers. Competing low-profile style antennas may look similar, but usually are not engineered to give consistent coverage at or near the horizon. There is no benefit to a high-gain antenna if the direction of gain is pointed near vertical towards the sky rather than the receive point above the horizon.

In the case of the 5G Phantom on-ground plane antenna series, post-production testing revealed better than expected performance. This is testament to the design, manufacturing and build quality of the antennas known to be the best in the industry.

"The 5G Phantom antenna series is an important milestone, not only for our company, but also for the wireless industry as a whole," said Paul Fadlovich, director of product management for antennas at Laird Connectivity. "Laird has a two-decade reputation for being the leading manufacturer of low-profile antennas and it should not have come as a surprise that testing revealed these antennas performed better than we expected, and superior to competition. They will offer excellent performance for many years in the field and the coverage of future 5G frequencies means they will not need to be replaced for a very long time."

The on-ground plane series includes 617-7125 and 698-7125 MHz versions, both available in either black or white. This wide frequency range provides global cellular coverage of many current 4G and 5G frequencies, even for regions that utilize the lower 600 MHz frequencies. They also have the added benefit of future-proof coverage of the CBRS, C-Band and unlicensed 5GHz and 6GHz frequencies which are either starting to come into use, or are planned for future rollout.

5G Phantom antennas offer high levels of average efficiency, over 80%, and gain up to 6.0 dBi in an IP67-rated, compact form factor of just 84 x 45 mm or 92 x 45 (H x D).

For full technical details about the 5G Phantom, visit our website.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are THE Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com| twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity | linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content:

SOURCE Laird Connectivity