"Reject And Vote No On The Plan," Say Boy Scouts Of America Sexual Abuse Survivors The Official Tort Claimants' Committee urges all abuse survivors to send a powerful message to the Boy Scouts to take responsibility for its failure to protect children by voting NO on the Plan.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Official Tort Claimants' Committee (TCC), made up of Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse survivors, is urging survivors to reject and vote NO on a proposed Modified Fifth Amended Plan of Reorganization (Plan) of the Boy Scouts of America.

"'NO' is the only way to respond to this offer," said John Humphrey, Chairman of the TCC and a Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse survivor. "The oath says to help people at all times. This "Plan" is the farthest thing from it. The fact is the Boy Scouts, Local Councils and Chartered Organizations have the ability to help the survivors they failed to protect and instead they are choosing this lowball offer. It is an insult to every survivor. The 82,200 known survivors deserve better. Some have been waiting over 50 years to see the Boy Scouts held responsible and to do better in protecting scouts today."

"This vote will be the most important decision a survivor will make in holding the Boy Scouts accountable," said Doug Kennedy, Vice Chairman of the TCC and a Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse survivor. "I will vote 'No" and I urge all survivors to review the Plan and Disclosure Statement, attend the TCC's Town Halls, and consult with their counsel before voting on the Plan. We must continue our work to ensure survivors are meaningfully compensated and that this never happens to another child."

"The best way for survivors to be heard is by voting "NO" on the Plan," said James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, Counsel to the TCC. "It is undeniable that something devastating happened on the Boy Scouts of America's watch. Something the organization continues to ignore. Did you know that it is still a policy of the Boys Scout of America that unscreened adults can still be in charge of kids on overnight trips? A 'NO' vote sends a message to the Boy Scouts of America, Local Councils, and the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice that a fair and equitable settlement is the only path forward. Because The Hartford, Local Councils, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are financially strong, the low settlements with them put survivors on a path to receiving historically low ultimate recoveries."

The TCC, led by nine sexual abuse survivors, opposes the Plan and the proposed settlements with The Hartford Insurance Company, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Boy Scouts Local Councils because the amounts are historically low. The Local Councils are contributing a smaller fraction of what they have the ability to pay and a smaller fraction of the liability against them. All but one of the Chartered Organizations are not contributing a dime towards their release of more than 40 years of sexual abuse claims in exchange for a complete absolution from their responsibility to compensate 82,200 childhood sexual abuse survivors.

The Disclosure Statement, Plan, voting ballot, and other materials are now being transmitted to survivors, along with the TCC's recommendation to reject the Plan. The TCC conducts weekly town hall meetings every Thursday to educate survivors about the Plan and the proposed settlements. A schedule of future Town Hall meetings and prior town hall transcripts can be found at www.tccbsa.com .

More information on the restructuring can be found at www.tccbsa.com .

