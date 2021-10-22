Sublime's Most Beloved Songs Remixed By Legendary Dub Pioneers Scientist And Mad Professor For The Digital Release Of 'Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout their meteoric run in the 1990s, Sublime were never shy about their awestruck devotion to dub music. "Dub music was the gateway between my love of reggae and psychedelic rock music," drummer Bud Gaugh once said. "I love the way the drum and bass is so mesmerizing and the studio effects can take you places far off and away while just sitting there in your room. But be careful while driving, you may end up in another state!"

Thanks to a new collection of Sublime remixes, you're liable to do just that—drift off into a beatific realm. That's because two of the greatest minds are on the project: Dub royalty doesn't get much more regal than Scientist and Mad Professor, and here they are—remixing Sublime classics like "Caress Me Down," "Santeria" and "April 29, 1992" with zonked humor and cosmic panache.

Such is Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C., a new collection of eight sublime remixes by the pair of dub geniuses. The record initially came out on June 12 for Record Store Day as a limited-edition CD and a yellow vinyl pressing and features artwork by the legendary Tony McDermott, whose work has graced classic records by artists from Eek-A-Mouse to Shabba Ranks to Shaggy. Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C. is now available digitally and includes two bonus tracks, "Garden Grove Vocal Dub (Scientist Mix)" and "Hong Kong Phooey Dub (Mad Professor Mix)," that were not included on the Record Store Day vinyl LP and only available on the limited-edition Record Store Day CD release. Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C. can now be streamed and downloaded, HERE.

Beneath it all, Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C. is a tribute to the band's endless affection for dub and listening to Scientist vs. Prince Jammy: Big Showdown at King Tubby's and Mad Professor Captures Pato Banton on a regular basis.

And even if you're new to the world of dub and reggae, it's sobering to hear the best toasting the best: It doesn't get better than these vanguards of the style tipping their hats to one of the greatest bands of the '90s. Grab a copy of Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C., get in the van and be transported to a sunny summer day in SoCal with a dalmatian riding shotgun.

Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.

Caress Me Down - Español Dub (Scientist Mix) Garden Grove Dub (Scientist Mix) Santeria Dub (Scientist Mix) Hong Kong Phooey Subliminal Dub (Mad Professor Mix) April 29, 1992 ( Miami ) Dub (Mad Professor Mix) Pawn Shop Dub (Mad Professor Mix) Garden Grove Vocal Dub (Scientist Mix) Hong Kong Phooey Dub (Mad Professor Mix)

"We're not trying to write punk rock. We're not trying to write reggae. We're not trying to write ska," Sublime's Bradley Nowell told KROQ in 1995. "We're just trying to write a good song." They did exactly that—time and time again. "What I Got," "Santeria," "Wrong Way," and "Doin' Time" remain innovative staples from the '90s alternative boom. But they accomplished even more: In less than a decade within the national limelight, the laid-back Long Beach trio spawned an entire genre—fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back porch folk introspection, and hip-hop swagger. Decades after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Bradley Nowell, Sublime remain an institution: They've sold over 18 million albums to date; and their merchandise, emblazoned with the iconic sun logo, dominates sales at retailers like Target, Urban Outfitters, Spencer Gifts and Target. Most importantly, the music remains timeless—a rite of passage for misfit listeners who refuse to color within the lines of conventional genre.

Sublime are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album that spawned timeless hits like "What I Got," "Santeria," and "Wrong Way," and has achieved over 18 million in album consumption in the U.S. according to MRC.

