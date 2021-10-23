JIAXING, China, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia China, a joint venture between Seattle's Columbia Pacific Management, Sheares Healthcare Group, a 100% owned subsidiary of Singapore investment company Temasek, and Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Limited, opens its third & largest 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

Columbia China opens its third and largest hospital in Jiaxing, China

Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital is licensed for 500 beds with a construction area of 112,000 square meters. It is built in accordance to Joint Commission International (JCI) standards and aims to provide holistic patient centric care using state-of-the-art medical technology. It has 10 operating theatres including 2 digital OTs, 2 DSAs, 6 LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum) rooms, and advanced diagnostic equipment such as the MRI 3.0. The total cost of investment is US$220 million and the hospital took 3 years to construct and commission.

The services provided at the Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital include outpatient consultations, inpatient services, accident & emergency and health screening. Its specialties include internal medicine, oncology, general surgery, orthopedic, respiratory, urology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, nephrology, cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, family planning, hemodialysis, pediatrics, rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine. It is equipped with advanced medical diagnostic equipment such as GE's MRI 3.0, GE's CT 64, digital radiology, ultrasound, and a full service medical laboratory. Patients will be able to use their public and commercial medical insurance at the hospital.

"With the opening of its third and largest hospital, Columbia China aims to deliver the highest level of healthcare quality, service and patient experience to the 5.5m population in Jiaxing," said Bee Lan Tan, President & Group CEO of Columbia China. "The successful opening of the hospital during the pandemic period would not have been possible without the commitment and efficiency of the Jiaxing government and the support of the government officials at Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone. Columbia China remains dedicated to bringing more international medical and management talent and resources to Jiaxing, so that the needs of the local population can be well served."

As one of the key projects of Jiaxing's "100 Years 100 Projects", the official opening of Kaiyi Hospital will contribute improvements to Jiaxing's healthcare services landscape and enable the people in Jiaxing and its surrounding areas to experience cost-effective and international standard healthcare services without having to leave Jiaxing.

At the launch ceremony, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital and Zhejiang Tongji College signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on personnel training, scientific research and innovation, and to build a platform for integrating learning, practice and research.

Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital and Jiaxing Taiwan Investing Entrepreneurs Association also signed a contract to create a more accessible, seamless, and comfortable medical environment for Taiwanese living and working in Jiaxing.

As part of Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital's corporate social responsibility, it also donated 100,000 RMB to Zhejiang Foundation for Disabled Persons to support the major medical insurance program for people with disabilities. This will help to reduce the medical burden of patients with major illnesses and their families.

Cao Haoqiang, President of Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital, said that "Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital has attracted much attention from the public since its soft opening on May 20, 2021. During the soft opening, the hospital's systems, facilities, services and processes were systematically tested and the medical staff of each department were trained to provide the best service to our patients."

Through the feedback received from the soft opening, we have set up the "Famous Physicians Center", aiming to bring the best doctors in China to provide top quality care to the people of Jiaxing.

Along with the official launch, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital also officially unveiled the set-up of the "Shanghai Famous Orthopedic Physicians' Jiaxing Kaiyi Center", in cooperation with several famous tertiary hospitals and orthopedic hospitals in Shanghai. Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital aims to provide expert consultations by Shanghai doctors at Jiaxing's "doorstep".

To give back to the community, from October 21-23, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital has held a "Women's Care Day - Intelligent AI Breast Screening for Cancer" charity clinic, actively taking social responsibility for women's health. AIBUS, an intelligent breast screening ultrasound robot, along with our physician team will conduct the screenings and carry out health education activities at the following communities - Jiaxing Yu Xin Community, Cao Zhuang Community, Haiyan Bolite Paper and Huixin Import & Export Group. Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital will also conduct complimentary breast screenings for cancer as well.

About Columbia China

Columbia China is a privately-held Shanghai-based healthcare company jointly invested by Columbia Pacific Management (CPM) from the United States, Sheares Healthcare Group (SHEARES) from Singapore and Swire Pacific Limited from Hong Kong.

For more information about Columbia China, go to the company's website, Columbia-China.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COLUMBIA CHINA