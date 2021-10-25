Dylan Connor Brings Fans "Everything," A Modern Take on the Great American Protest Song

STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/Songwriter and humanitarian activist, Dylan Connor releases his 5th studio album "Infinity Days".

One the album's timeliest tracks, "Everything" carries on in the tradition of Connor's forebears, the great protest singers like Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, who famously wielded the pen rather than the sword. And in the spirit of his predecessors, Connor strives to answer the big question, "What does he have to say?"

The track has garnered over 20,000 views on YouTube, currently climbing high on the charts of college radio stations around the country. You can watch the music video for "Everything" by clicking here .

"I wrote 'Everything' as a way to confront an ever-present duality. As we all tumble toward the ultimate mystery of death, every cell in our bodies yearns for survival."

Fresh off an auspicious debut on commercial radio station WEHM in Long Island this summer, "Everything" proudly shared the airwaves with musical royalty such as The Beatles, Squeeze, the Pretenders, Jimi Hendrix and other Hall of Fame legends.

"Infinity Days" was produced by singer/songwriter Coley O'Toole (Boyz 2 Men's 'Diamond Eyes') and guitarist/keyboardist of We The Kings. On October 29, Connor's Northeast tour in support of the new album will stop at the Bijou Theatre in Connecticut for a special guest laden, hometown extravaganza. You can purchase tickets to the upcoming performance here .

About Dylan Connor

In addition to his reputation as an acclaimed musician and songwriter, Dylan Connor is also a Latin teacher and a Humanitarian activist.

Connor was commissioned to write songs that were placed in two major Motion Pictures, including "Man of Peace" for the 2016 Academy Award contender "Little Gandhi" and "Bring You Back" for the 2020 neo-noir Lionsgate thriller "Adverse," starring Mickey Rourke, Sean Astin, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Back in September, Connor asked fans to send in "selfies" of themselves during the COVID-19 lockdown for inclusion in his recently released lyric video for "Group Self Portrait," another popular track from the "Infinity Days" album.

To keep up with Connor, follow him on Instagram and visit www.dylanconnor.com/live

About "Infinity Days: "

"Infinity Days" is a modern rock album with a soundscape reminiscent of R.E.M., Neil Young, and the Shins. The 10 track offering reflects the isolation, intimacy, and introspection of the Covid era.

