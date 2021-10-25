GrubMarket Inc. releases mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices to its WholesaleWare software platform, creating an integrated solution for on-the-go ordering, custom pricing, customer preferences, messaging, and branding opportunities for fresh produce and protein wholesalers, brokers, and foodservice distributors.

GrubMarket Releases WholesaleWare Mobile Apps to Digitally Transform the Fresh Food Supply Chain GrubMarket Inc. releases mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices to its WholesaleWare software platform, creating an integrated solution for on-the-go ordering, custom pricing, customer preferences, messaging, and branding opportunities for fresh produce and protein wholesalers, brokers, and foodservice distributors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a prominent technology leader in the food industry, today announced the release of its iOS and Android apps for WholesaleWare, its cutting edge software-as-a-service platform built for food industry wholesalers, brokers, and distributors.

GrubMarket WholesaleWare Mobile Apps

"The need for mobile solutions has grown tremendously for players throughout the food supply chain - not only for end consumers - but also for wholesalers, distributors, restaurants, and retail. Our new mobile apps are built on WholesaleWare's modern technology infrastructure and follow WholesaleWare's user-friendly design paradigm. The functionality enables wholesalers and distributors to share customer-specific price sheets, automatically process orders, and communicate with customers in a way that is far more efficient and accurate compared to traditional methods," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Officer of GrubMarket.

WholesaleWare was introduced 6 years ago by GrubMarket as an internal software platform for managing the operations of the company's produce and meat wholesaler subsidiaries. After powering hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, in 2020, WholesaleWare was released for general availability to wholesale, broker, and distribution companies across the United States. Today, WholesaleWare is the most comprehensive and modern software ERP system for fresh produce and protein businesses.

With the addition of the new mobile apps, WholesaleWare now includes:

Seamless inventory management

Dynamic pricing strategies

Customer relationship management and preferences engine

Flexible routing and logistics management

Integrated manufacturing and repacking management

Advanced warehouse management with automated lot traceability

Modern and intuitive eCommerce workflows

Customizable grower accounting and settlement features for consignment and PAS

Instantaneous, native financial integrations with QuickBooks and NetSuite

Customized reporting - sales, profitability, product metrics, productivity and performance, and more

And now, mobile apps that support on-the-go ordering, custom pricing, customer preferences, messaging, and branding opportunities for the wholesaler or distributor

"Our mission at GrubMarket is to bring greater profits to players throughout the food supply chain by reducing waste, improving efficiencies, and delivering better customer experiences through the benefits of digitization. The food supply chain industry has been largely ignored by modern advances in technological innovation. With our deep expertise in world-class software development and our immersive understanding of the food industry as a major provider of food nationwide, we are uniquely positioned to help drive this new wave of digital transformation. We are thrilled to launch our new mobile apps today as part of that strategy," said Mike Xu, founder and CEO of GrubMarket.

More information about the new mobile apps is available on the WholesaleWare website www.wholesaleware.com, as well as on both Apple's App Store (for iPhone/iPad) and the Google Play store (for Android devices).

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S., Canada and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786



GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket