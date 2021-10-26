Hillwood Communities Expands Houston Footprint, Announces New Master-Planned Community

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning residential developer Hillwood Communities, a Perot Company, today announced the construction of its second Houston development Valencia. Located in the suburb of Manvel, Texas, the new 440-acre master-planned community will include 938 single-family lots surrounded by several miles of trails and multiple lakes, 28 acres reserved for commercial space and 15 acres planned for a new elementary school.

Valencia PUD Land Plan

Valencia is located approximately two miles from Pomona, Hillwood Communities' first Houston-area community, and is a prime example of Hillwood's dedication to expanding its community presence in the area. Residents of the new development will live within minutes of beaches, state parks, shopping, dining and various other recreational options as well as several employment centers including Texas Medical Center. Homesites range from 40- to 70-foot lots and will be priced from $300K to $600K.

"We are excited to begin our second Houston project to help support the growth in Houston and the surrounding suburbs," said Fred Balda, president, Hillwood Communities. "The area's housing market is strong and gaining momentum, and we look forward to expanding our presence there even further."

Hillwood Communities has partnered with Perry Homes, Coventry Homes and Pulte Homes for the construction of Valencia residences. The developer previously has partnered with each of these builders within its communities beyond Houston, including Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again with Perry Homes, Coventry Homes and Pulte Homes to bring Valencia to life," said Russell Bynum, regional manager, Hillwood Communities. "These three homebuilders bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of Hillwood Communities' superior standard of excellence to the project, and that is reflected in each new home."

To enhance the quality of living for the future residents of Valencia and surrounding areas, Hillwood created a Municipal Utility District (MUD) Brazoria County #83 during the last Texas legislative session to finance public improvements. In addition, developing Valencia has enabled plans for a new Manvel City Center to move forward.

"Hillwood Communities' successful efforts in partnering with the city has allowed us to advance our work to provide much needed services and resources to support the growing resident population of our city," said Debra Davison, mayor of Manvel. "We look forward to welcoming future Valencia residents to our city and to continuing our partnership with Hillwood Communities."

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 30,000 single-family lots in 90 master-planned communities across 13 states and Costa Rica. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit http://www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

Contact: Russell Bynum

Hillwood Communities

General Manager, Houston

russell.bynum@hillwood.com

Hillwood Investment Properties (PRNewsfoto/Hillwood)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hillwood Communities