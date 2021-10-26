Poshmark, Inc. Launches First-of-its-Kind "Brand Closet" Program, Opening its Social Marketplace to Brands New initiative enables large-scale brands to access Poshmark's social commerce platform and highly engaged community while fueling a more circular shopping engine

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced its Brand Closet program, an expansion of its unique social commerce capabilities to support brands and retailers of all sizes. For the first time in the company's history, large-scale brands can connect directly with Poshmark's millions of shoppers and deliver the social-shopping experience that today's consumers crave.

The Brand Closet Program allows brands to directly connect, converse with and sell to Poshmark's community of over 80 million users with a suite of social merchandising tools specially designed to engage with their fans on Poshmark. Brands are able to share limited-time products through the Drops Soon feature, conduct one-on-one clienteling through My Shoppers, and drive awareness through branded Posh Parties. These social selling features are uniquely designed to reach Poshmark's community, who are largely Millennial or Gen Z, hyper-engaged, and passionate about interacting with their favorite brands.

"We are thrilled to open our social marketplace more widely to brands, empowering them to build loyal, lasting connections with a coveted audience, tap into a new sales channel, and bring shoppers the kind of personalized service that is all too rare in ecommerce," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "By connecting brands directly to our community of highly engaged, deeply passionate shoppers and re-commerce enthusiasts, we're building a stronger, more vibrant marketplace—it's a win for everyone."

Since 2020, Poshmark has piloted Brand Closets with several large brands, developing an innovative, full-scale program that is now available for additional brands and retailers to join. The Brand Closet program offers access to the following features and benefits to help brands thrive on Poshmark:

Social Merchandising Features: Drops Soon feature to drive engagement and conversion; My Shoppers tool to drive sales through one-on-one clienteling; Posh Stories to showcase new arrivals and inspire shoppers; Listing Videos to bring merchandise to life, and more.

Brand Awareness & Customer Loyalty Opportunities : "Official Closet" placement on Brand Page ; targeted push and email campaigns to drive repeat engagement, and branded Posh Parties to encourage brand discovery.

Turnkey Commerce and Logistics Solutions: Enterprise-grade inventory management tools to support high-volume selling; integrated shipping; third-party logistics integration support with partners such as CommerceHub, and dedicated customer success teams.

"Our social marketplace now supports sellers of all sizes, from new sellers to professional resellers to large-scale brands, and we want to empower each and every one of them to be successful on Poshmark while fueling a more circular shopping engine," said Tracy Sun, Poshmark co-founder and SVP of Seller Experience. "We're just getting started, and I'm excited to build this program and ensure that all sellers can thrive on our platform."

Learn more about Brand Closets at http://brands.poshmark.com/closetprogram .

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia and India, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

