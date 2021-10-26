BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on November 2 to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 7878814. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902
brendan@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-host-conference-call-on-november-2-to-discuss-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-recent-operational-highlights-301407609.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.