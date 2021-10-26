Social Mobile and Oneview's Unique Tablet Improves Patient's and Care Team's Experience

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with our strategic partners at Oneview Healthcare, Social Mobile proudly announces the production of the world's first Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified, UL60601-compliant, 22" tablet created specifically to enhance the healthcare experience for patients and care teams. More than just a tablet, this unique device was designed with core features to optimize the usability and security for healthcare practitioners and make patients more comfortable during their stay.

With a global deployment of thousands of devices planned at Kingman Regional Medical Centre and NYU Langone Health in the US and Epworth HealthCare in Australia, this unique tablet was designed to meet the specific requirements of healthcare organizations. Together with Oneview, Epworth will be replacing over 1,400 legacy Windows all-in-one devices with the new Android Enterprise-powered Social Mobile 22" tablet. Secure, manageable and flexible, Android Enterprise is increasingly the platform of choice for hospital CIOs.

For clinicians, the device includes modular authentication, which means that a quick, secure biometric or RFID card login facilitates ease of access to patient information and clinical workflows at the point of care. At Epworth HealthCare, clinicians will access clinical applications on the new bedside tablets up to 20,000 times every day, conducting nurse rounding (both physically and virtually), discharge planning, medication management, images, and lab results.

For patients, the device offers an easy user experience, with features like access to consumer apps from the Play Store, which allows patients to engage with and enjoy the content and digital experiences they are familiar with during their stay. Front-facing speakers mean patients in shared rooms have a better audio experience. The device also includes a patient-facing USB port for the easy charging of devices so patients can stay connected with friends and family. Patients will use the device to access health information and education, have virtual visitations with family, order meals, and access calming content and other digital services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and others.

Complying with the safety requirements and regulations for a smart hospital room, the Android Enterprise platform enables Social Mobile and Oneview's unique 22-inch tablet to run safely, reliably, securely and truly improve the patient and care team experience for healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care.

