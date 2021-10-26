True Velocity Honored with "Guns & Ammo Innovation of The Year" Award

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based True Velocity has been awarded the prestigious Guns & Ammo "Innovation of The Year" award for their composite-cased .308 WIN round, which launched directly to consumer audiences in July and is on-shelf at many major retail locations in 20-round boxes. The round is the first commercially available product from True Velocity, which has supplied the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and multiple Allied nations with its advanced, composite-cased ammunition for multiple years.

"To be recognized by Guns & Ammo for our product is a rare honor that we hold in the highest regard," said True Velocity CEO Kevin Boscamp. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do as a company and is the driving force that led us to pioneer this new era in ammunition."

True Velocity's precisely engineered .308 Winchester round features a lightweight composite case and is currently offered with either a 168-grain Nosler Custom Competition hollow point boattail projectile or a 165-grain Nosler AccuBond projectile. Every True Velocity round is made in the U.S. and undergoes hundreds of control checks to achieve exact dimensions and concentricity, ensuring consistency. The use of robotics and attention to detail is on par with medical-grade manufacturing processes and delivers a standard of quality unequaled in the industry.

Composite-cased ammunition from True Velocity provides significant advantages over traditional brass rounds, including reduced heat transfer to firearms, leading to longer chamber life and decreased throat erosion. These rounds boast sub-MOA accuracy, reduced heat, and extreme consistency in muzzle velocity, thus providing serious shooters - both military and civilian - with a performance advantage.

"Guns & Ammo's contributors, editors and staff resolved that nothing less than 'Innovation of the Year' should describe True Velocity's first commercial offering," said Guns & Ammo Editor in Chief Eric Poole. "No production load tested in 2021 offered the consistency found in True Velocity's .308 Winchester, which was loaded with Nosler's Custom Competition 168-grain hollow point boattail projectile. As we know, consistency is necessary to produce accuracy, and accuracy is what True Velocity delivers. True Velocity's composite case technology and manufacturing processes represent the first advancement in ammunition technology in more than a century of firearm development."

"Given the proprietary engineering, science and modern manufacturing, True Velocity can uniquely design the interior dimensions and volume of a case, which has never been achieved with conventional ammunition production," Poole added. "This allows True Velocity to control the organization and volume of the powder stack to manipulate the burn rate for consistency and efficiency in any environment. These features, combined with inherent benefits such as reduced chamber temperature and optimized pressure curves, justify our belief that True Velocity has revolutionized ammunition."

True Velocity and partner LoneStar Future Weapons are one of the final two teams remaining in the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon Program (NGSW) – an initiative aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of U.S. warfighters through new, cutting-edge weapons systems and ammunition. The NGSW selection is expected to culminate in January 2022. Their offerings include a composite-cased 6.8TVCM round as well as semi-automatic and fully automatic rifles designed to fire it.

Additional calibers from True Velocity will be available to commercial markets in the coming months. An official True Velocity .308 WIN product video can be viewed on YouTube.

About True Velocity

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 250 patents pending or issued on its products, technology, and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, as well as individual consumers. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

