Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Parent Company Stella Promote Dana Erickson to President and Chief Executive Officer

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) and its parent company, Stella, have announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Dana Erickson to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, November 1, 2021.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Dana Erickson to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, November 1, 2021.

Erickson has been a member of the organization's senior leadership team since 2019, when she was appointed as senior vice president and president of the Health Services division. In this role, Erickson has been responsible for the overall strategic planning, development, implementation and administration of racial and health equity, care management, provider relations, pharmacy and medical management.

Erickson joined Blue Cross in 2015 as senior director of care management before being named as vice president of the same division the following year. She previously held clinical and medical leadership roles at Univita Health and Optum Health, where her tenure included serving as vice president of strategic accounts. Additionally, Erickson spent two years serving in Anoka County as a nursing leader, a role in which she oversaw home-based services for the senior and at-risk populations.

"Dana is an accomplished and impressive leader who knows the health care industry very well, both within Minnesota and across the nation," said Michael Robinson, chair of the Board of Trustees for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "After a rigorous national search for our next CEO, we were thrilled to find the strongest candidates right here in Minnesota, with the right choice being inside our Blue Cross family."

"I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company with exceptional, committed people," said Erickson. "We are strongly positioned to advance our strategic priorities to maintain and improve the health and wellbeing of our members, address inequities throughout the health care system and ensure that high quality care and coverage are within reach for all."

A registered nurse and registered respiratory therapist, Erickson has administered direct patient care in addition to leading rehabilitation center operations.

"Dana's impressive accomplishments as a business leader are informed by hands-on experience in providing patient care," said Robinson. "Dana uniquely understands the impact a health plan has on individual lives. She will be a staunch champion of our Blue Cross mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people we serve."

Erickson will assume responsibilities from Kathleen Blatz, who has been serving as the organization's interim CEO since April 2021.

Erickson studied social work at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She and her husband Dan live in Blaine and have two daughters attending college.

About Blue Cross

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Stella

Stella serves as the parent company for a number of entities that share a single mission to create a better experience, better outcomes and design a system that's sustainable for the next generation and beyond. Stella is comprised of a diverse family of companies across the health care landscape, including the non-profit health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and its subsidiaries and diversified affiliate companies. Go to stellahealth.com to learn more.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota