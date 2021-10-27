BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Entergy Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend payment on its common stock of $1.01, an increase of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15, 2021.

Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)
Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy Corporation
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-announces-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301412168.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.