Quincus Appoints Executive at X, Alphabet's Moonshot Factory, David Jen to the Board of Directors David Jen, Executive at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory (formerly Google X), joins Quincus' Board of Directors following the company's recent Series B funding round at over $100 million valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincus, an enterprise SaaS leader solving global supply chain challenges, today announced the appointment of David Jen to the company's Board of Directors. David brings two decades of finance and strategy development experience across a comprehensive portfolio of deep technology companies spanning multiple industries, from self-driving cars to drone delivery, healthcare, and telecommunications. He currently leads the investment and finance team at X, Alphabet's moonshot factory (formerly Google-X). As a board director, David will provide strategic investment and advisory to Quincus' leadership team as the company expands globally.

David Jen

"We are thrilled to have David on the team as he brings a perfect mix of visionary, organizational leadership and corporate experience to counsel us as we grow," said Jonathan E. Savoir, CEO, and co-founder at Quincus. "David is passionate about turning emerging technologies into businesses, transparency through metrics, and creating the right environment for repeatable innovation - a perfect fit for Quincus as we strengthen our foothold globally."

"I'm fascinated by the global network of transportation required to get everyday goods to families all over the world," said David Jen, Board director at Quincus. "Yet despite commerce being ever more complicated, supply chain technology hasn't fundamentally changed for decades. We're now seeing a shift in the transportation of goods, moving from a rigid system built around global hubs, process, and scale to a multimodal model powered by big data and advanced AI. Observing the Quincus team develop their platform over the past few months, I believe Quincus is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. I am excited to work with the Quincus team to democratize the movement of goods and commerce everywhere."

Quincus recently closed its Series B funding round led by UP.Partners, with participation from existing investor GGV Capital. This round will help expand its global footprint in Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East, and selected markets in Latin America and Europe. Quincus also strengthens multi-mile and artificial intelligence offerings by creating more robust and transparent supply chain networks worldwide. It aims to grow its team to over 400 people to support its operations.

About Quincus

Quincus is an enterprise SaaS platform that helps solve logistics problems for logistics providers, e-commerce, airlines, freight, and household brands worldwide.

Using Quincus' highly configurable and modular technology, companies can automate manual tasks, maximize resources across supply chains, and build business resilience to thrive. The combination of flexibility, seamless integration, and robust data intelligence provides real-time supply chain visibility and control, helping companies save time and resources.

Quincus works with businesses in many industries across the globe to build smarter, more efficient supply chains. Quincus is headquartered in Singapore with a global presence, including offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, Vietnam, UAE, the US, and the UK.

For more information, visit www.quincus.com

