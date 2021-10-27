Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Financial results for the third quarter of 2021 were favorably impacted by $2.2 million net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and lower provision expense due to improved credit quality of the loan portfolio.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, loans held for investment increased 11.8% annualized for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.92% and 4.00%, respectively.
- Quarterly dividend increased to $0.12 per share from $0.09 per share.
- At September 30, 2021, return on average assets was 1.33% on an annualized basis.
- Book value per share increased to $22.49 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.67 at September 30, 2021.
- Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.30% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.92% at September 30, 2021.
"I would like to commend the Spirit team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "We are excited to see the return of robust loan growth driven by an increased demand for our portfolio of service offerings. The overall economy continues to recover, which presents interesting opportunities for organic growth for Spirit in the short term. Our focus remains on generating non-interest income through our swap offerings while reducing non-interest expense as much as possible. We have completed the restructuring of our SBA department and anticipate earning premiums on loan sales beginning in the fourth quarter. These non-interest income streams are expected to replace the revenue generated from PPP fee income earned during the current year.
"Third quarter asset quality continued to improve with further reductions in nonperforming loans and lower charge off activity. Finally, we are pleased that our capital levels have grown stronger quarter after quarter, providing Spirit with a clear runway for growth opportunities in the coming quarters," Mr. Bass concluded.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the third quarter of 2021, gross loans decreased to $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.85% from $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2021, and a decrease of 8.1% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020. PPP loan forgiveness which has caused the overall decrease in loans should have less of an impact in future quarters as we work through a smaller population of loans seeking forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 increased by $62.2 million, or 11.8% annualized from June 30, 2021. We currently see strong loan demand, which has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels. We anticipate robust loan growth in the fourth quarter and still expect to achieve our year over year growth target of 8% to 12%.
Asset Quality
Asset quality continues to strengthen with loans migrating into lower risk ratings during the third quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $1.3 million or 16.7% from the second quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve and despite supply and labor shortages the majority of our borrowers have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2021 was $306 thousand, which served to decrease the allowance to $16.3 million, or 0.72% of the $2.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.
As of September 30, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.28%, which decreased from 0.33% at June 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.36% as of September 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 20 basis points for the second quarter of 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.8% from $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of 16.8% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.6 million, or 0.59%, from June 30, 2021, and increased $100.2 million, or 15.0%, from September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, down from 30.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, and down from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of September 30, 2021 increased $35.3 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in balances associated with accounts opened in conjunction with the PPP and Main Street Lending Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Savings and money market accounts as of September 30, 2021 increased $91.2 million, or 14.0%, from June 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $23.4 million, or 3.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.28% for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 29 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.
Borrowings decreased by $39.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $79.3 million, due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") with the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the PPPLF. Borrowings totaled 2.5% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 3.9% at June 30, 2021 and 9.4% at September 30, 2020.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.92%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.00%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Approximately $2.5 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at September 30, 2021. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 5.09% compared to 5.30% at June 30, 2021.
Net interest income totaled $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.4% from $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.1% from $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and decreased by $1.0 million, or 3.2%, from the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.0% from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 37.8% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by lower swap fees. Swap fees fluctuate from quarter to quarter; however, given anticipated rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, we anticipate an increased demand for these products in coming quarters.
Noninterest expense totaled $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.4 % from $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.
The efficiency ratio was 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 50.0% in the second quarter of 2021, and 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by net deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.
Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 28,940
$ 30,995
$ 29,829
$ 32,682
$ 29,901
Interest and dividends on investment securities
1,766
1,641
1,115
914
465
Other interest income
52
118
225
101
115
Total interest income
30,758
32,754
31,169
33,697
30,481
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,798
2,081
2,327
2,726
3,392
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
858
972
1,003
1,099
875
Total interest expense
2,656
3,053
3,330
3,825
4,267
Net interest income
28,102
29,701
27,839
29,872
26,214
Provision for loan losses
306
1,349
1,086
4,417
2,831
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,796
28,352
26,753
25,455
23,383
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
1,612
1,539
1,434
1,554
1,525
SBA loan servicing fees, net
165
203
324
307
619
Mortgage referral fees
337
384
274
347
428
Swap referral fees
400
127
430
614
494
Gain on sales of loans, net
-
-
254
4,026
494
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
-
-
5
-
1,031
Swap fees
687
1,411
121
1,746
-
Other noninterest income
84
194
(223)
186
228
Total noninterest income
3,285
3,858
2,619
8,780
4,819
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,022
9,603
9,220
10,656
11,365
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,360
2,354
2,662
2,749
2,222
Professional services
570
457
524
521
555
Data processing and network
910
931
1,229
1,379
1,002
Regulatory assessments and insurance
449
483
535
549
517
Amortization of intangibles
755
755
823
879
919
Advertising
103
47
78
74
333
Marketing
56
70
93
60
18
Telephone expense
600
599
499
560
563
Conversion expense
-
-
-
16
279
Other operating expenses
1,207
1,486
971
984
1,520
Total noninterest expense
18,032
16,785
16,634
18,427
19,293
Income before income tax expense
13,049
15,425
12,738
15,808
8,909
Income tax expense
2,593
3,015
2,652
3,353
1,821
Net income
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 74,258
$ 57,651
$ 28,879
$ 31,396
$ 29,345
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
161,073
82,448
40,687
231,638
121,739
Total cash and cash equivalents
235,331
140,099
69,566
263,034
151,084
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
421,311
434,223
442,576
212,420
119,814
Equity investments, at fair value
23,830
23,877
23,741
24,000
-
Total investment securities
445,141
458,100
466,317
236,420
119,814
Loans held for sale
6,196
3,220
1,192
1,470
4,287
Loans:
Loans held for investment
2,252,734
2,272,089
2,430,594
2,388,532
2,452,353
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(16,268)
(16,527)
(16,314)
(16,026)
(12,207)
Loans, net
2,236,466
2,255,562
2,414,280
2,372,506
2,440,146
Premises and equipment, net
78,513
79,408
81,379
83,348
82,734
Accrued interest receivable
7,819
9,071
10,588
11,199
11,612
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
-
140
-
133
302
Goodwill
77,681
77,681
77,681
77,681
77,681
Core deposit intangible
5,485
6,240
6,995
7,818
8,698
SBA servicing asset
2,311
2,567
2,821
2,953
3,051
Deferred tax asset, net
1,893
1,962
2,213
1,085
494
Bank-owned life insurance
36,345
31,161
16,057
15,969
15,878
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
5,740
5,734
5,727
5,718
5,709
Right of use assets
5,085
5,569
6,058
-
-
Other assets
10,246
8,241
9,338
5,425
3,580
Total assets
$ 3,154,252
$ 3,084,755
$ 3,170,212
$ 3,084,759
$ 2,925,070
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 767,445
$ 772,032
$ 800,233
$ 727,543
$ 667,199
Interest-bearing
1,318,432
1,192,067
1,149,781
1,092,934
940,930
Total transaction accounts
2,085,877
1,964,099
1,950,014
1,820,477
1,608,129
Time deposits
584,699
608,073
647,536
638,658
679,387
Total deposits
2,670,576
2,572,172
2,597,550
2,459,135
2,287,516
Accrued interest payable
776
860
1,160
1,303
1,321
Short-term borrowings
-
-
-
10,000
10,000
Long-term borrowings
79,260
119,052
191,687
242,020
267,746
Operating lease liability
5,228
5,730
6,231
-
-
Other liabilities
10,563
9,173
7,827
11,522
6,966
Total liabilities
2,766,403
2,706,987
2,804,455
2,723,980
2,573,549
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
302,392
301,202
300,591
298,850
298,509
Retained earnings
104,500
96,111
85,246
76,683
65,783
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,188)
(2,690)
(3,225)
1,005
(237)
Treasury stock
(16,855)
(16,855)
(16,855)
(15,759)
(12,534)
Total stockholders' equity
387,849
377,768
365,757
360,779
351,521
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,154,252
$ 3,084,755
$ 3,170,212
$ 3,084,759
$ 2,925,070
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)
$ 458,873
$ 535,746
$ 699,896
$ 574,986
$ 690,009
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
364,896
356,503
348,908
364,139
373,220
Construction, land and development loans
364,513
345,420
344,557
415,488
402,476
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
997,512
964,313
964,342
956,743
906,134
Consumer loans and leases
7,505
8,307
9,619
11,738
12,977
Municipal and other loans
59,435
61,800
63,272
65,438
67,537
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 2,252,734
$ 2,272,089
$ 2,430,594
$ 2,388,532
$ 2,452,353
(1) Balance includes $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, $70.8 million, and $72.7 million, of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,
March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Balance includes $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, $276.1 million, and $421.1, of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 767,445
$ 772,032
$ 800,233
$ 727,543
$ 667,199
Interest-bearing demand deposits
564,790
529,512
485,863
472,075
391,396
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
10,668
10,763
9,904
10,288
8,655
Savings and money market accounts
742,974
651,791
654,014
610,571
540,879
Time deposits
584,699
608,074
647,536
638,658
679,387
Total deposits
$ 2,670,576
$ 2,572,172
$ 2,597,550
$ 2,459,135
$ 2,287,516
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 124,175
$ 52
0.17%
$ 134,573
$ 101
0.30%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,257,297
28,940
5.09%
2,436,667
29,901
4.87%
Investment securities and other
463,467
1,766
1.51%
93,115
479
2.04%
Total interest-earning assets
2,844,939
30,758
4.29%
2,664,355
30,481
4.54%
Noninterest-earning assets
270,259
265,462
Total assets
$ 3,115,198
$ 2,929,817
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 546,530
$ 166
0.12%
$ 375,421
$ 176
0.19%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
10,869
1
0.05%
14,644
7
0.19%
Savings and money market accounts
715,338
612
0.34%
541,681
621
0.45%
Time deposits
596,378
1,019
0.68%
713,618
2,588
1.44%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
89,012
858
3.82%
211,214
875
1.64%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,958,127
2,656
0.54%
1,856,578
4,267
0.91%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
757,683
715,783
Other liabilities
16,809
8,451
Stockholders' equity
382,579
349,005
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,115,198
$ 2,929,817
Net interest rate spread
3.75%
3.63%
Net interest income and margin
$ 28,102
3.92%
$ 26,214
3.90%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 28,655
4.00%
$ 26,660
3.97%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
124,175
$ 52
0.17%
$ 115,322
$ 40
0.14%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,257,297
28,940
5.09%
2,347,636
30,995
5.30%
Investment securities and other
463,467
1,766
1.51%
469,365
1,719
1.47%
Total interest-earning assets
2,844,939
30,758
4.29%
2,932,323
32,754
4.48%
Noninterest-earning assets
270,259
241,133
Total assets
$ 3,115,198
$ 3,173,456
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 546,530
$ 166
0.12%
$ 518,240
$ 159
0.12%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
10,869
1
0.05%
10,572
1
0.05%
Savings and money market accounts
715,338
612
0.34%
667,434
691
0.42%
Time deposits
596,378
1,019
0.68%
622,390
1,230
0.79%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
89,012
858
3.82%
184,472
972
2.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,958,127
2,656
0.54%
2,003,108
3,053
0.61%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
757,683
782,158
Other liabilities
16,809
281
Stockholders' equity
382,579
387,909
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,115,198
$ 3,173,456
Net interest rate spread
3.75%
3.87%
Net interest income and margin
$ 28,102
3.92%
$ 29,701
4.06%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 28,655
4.00%
$ 30,262
4.14%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,200,611
17,152,217
17,103,981
17,168,091
17,340,898
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,651,298
17,627,958
17,518,029
17,336,484
17,383,427
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.61
$ 0.72
$ 0.59
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.72
$ 0.41
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
Net income
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
Pre-tax adjustments:
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
(5)
-
(1,031)
Noninterest expense
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
24
342
Taxes:
NOL Carryback
-
-
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
-
-
1
(5)
145
Adjusted net income
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,082
$ 12,474
$ 6,544
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,200,611
17,152,217
17,103,981
17,168,091
17,340,898
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,651,298
17,627,958
17,518,029
17,336,484
17,383,427
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.61
$ 0.72
$ 0.59
$ 0.73
$ 0.38
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.72
$ 0.38
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 28,102
$ 29,701
$ 27,839
$ 29,872
$ 26,214
Average interest-earning assets
2,844,939
2,932,323
2,867,099
2,716,596
2,664,355
Net interest margin
3.92%
4.06%
3.94%
4.36%
3.90%
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 28,102
$ 29,701
$ 27,839
$ 29,872
$ 26,214
Plus:
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
553
561
329
512
446
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$ 28,655
$ 30,262
$ 28,168
$ 30,384
$ 26,660
Average interest-earning assets
2,844,939
2,932,323
2,867,099
2,716,596
2,664,355
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
4.00%
4.14%
3.98%
4.44%
3.97%
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
86,379
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 304,683
$ 293,847
$ 281,081
$ 275,280
$ 265,142
Shares outstanding
17,242,487
17,164,103
17,136,553
17,081,831
17,316,313
Book value per share
$ 22.49
$ 22.01
$ 21.34
$ 21.12
$ 20.30
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$ 4.82
$ 4.89
$ 4.94
5.01
4.99
Tangible book value per share
$ 17.67
$ 17.12
$ 16.40
$ 16.11
$ 15.31
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
Total assets (denominator)
3,154,252
3,084,755
3,170,212
3,084,759
2,925,070
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
12.30%
12.25%
11.54%
11.70%
12.02%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
86,379
Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$ 304,683
$ 293,847
$ 281,081
$ 275,280
$ 265,142
Tangible assets:
Total assets
3,154,252
3,084,755
3,170,212
3,084,759
2,925,070
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
86,379
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 3,071,086
$ 3,000,834
$ 3,085,536
$ 2,999,260
$ 2,838,691
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.92%
9.79%
9.11%
9.18%
9.34%
