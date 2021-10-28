NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yumi Katsura released their latest bridal campaign, which stars model Aoki Lee Simmons.

THE THREE GRACES

Aoki Lee Simmons Stars In Yumi Katsura Fall 2022 "Time To Celebrate" Bridal Collection

The images show a sultry Aoki posing in bridal regalia at the decadent gardens of New Jersey's Van Vleck House and Gardens.

The second daughter of music mogul Russell Simmons - the co-founder of Def Jam Records and the internationally-renowned super model-turned-Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons. The 19-year-old multi lingual ingenue not only works as a model but is currently a junior at Harvard University studying The Classics - she's scheduled to graduate in 2023.

The campaign theme "Time To Celebrate, by designer and creative director Paulette Cleghorn and shot by fashion photographer Joy Strotz "Was inspired by the need to find joy and to celebrate the blessing of life after this post-pandemic recalibration of our collective values." says Cleghorn

"I literally feel like I am living inside a fairytale" says Simmons, every dress has its own magic and I could not be more excited to be part of this campaign!

"The diversity of this season's Yumi Katsura Collection, will resonate with contemporary brides seeking classic elements of tradition commingled with beautiful modern touches. The Yumi Katsura bride celebrates life and her unique identity by intentionally making an effort to see the positive and embrace this moment of time and life with real love and gratitude and the gowns reflect that", continues Cleghorn

The Yumi Katsura brand, is one of Japan's and the world's most prolific design houses, whose wedding dresses are considered modern masterpieces. Katsura has showcased the most expensive wedding dress to date, valued at one billion Japanese yen (US $8.5 million). Made from silk-satin and embellished with zari-embroidery handiwork, the dress is decorated with 1,000 pearls, a green 8.8 carat diamond emblem, and a 5 carat white gold diamond, one of the two existing in the world.

Currently the Yumi Katsura Couture brand is available at fine retail salons across the globe, with flagship salons in Tokyo, Shanghai and Paris. Retail prices begin at $3500.00USD .

For more information, please visit the website on www.yumikatsuracouture.com

"Time to Celebrate" Fall 2022 Collection by Paulette Cleghorn for Yumi Katsura

