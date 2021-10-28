King of Jordan and President of Colombia among Fall 2021 Wilson Quarterly Contributors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do the King of Jordan, the President of Colombia, Congressman Henry Cuellar and the Executive Director of UNICEF have in common? They all understand that human displacement is reshaping the world and they are each a contributor to the latest issue of The Wilson Quarterly. More than 82.4 million people worldwide are currently identified as a refugee, asylum seeker or internally displaced. The Fall 2021 issue brings fresh perspectives from world leaders, scientists, scholars, and journalists on the front lines of one of the most critical issues facing global governance and development today.

Access the Fall 2021 issue at wilsonquarterly.com.

"Through this issue we are hoping to show the depth and breadth of the global human migration crisis and advance the conversation beyond the hot-button issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. We have reached a point where generations of children around the world have been displaced for their entire lives, a reality that has profound implications for us all," says Stephanie Bowen, Wilson Quarterly editor. "By highlighting a diversity of voices, geographies and story formats, we hope that policymakers have a more complete understanding of human migration, and can therefore identify more effective solutions to an issue that is only going to get more complex over time."

In this issue:

King Abdullah II of Jordan The Forgotten Refugee Crisis Calls for Renewed Global Attention - Jordan has experienced the challenges and opportunities that accompany the displaced. King Abdullah II of Jordan provides a compelling foreword to our issue.



Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia - A Commitment to Integration - Colombia has welcomed more than 1.7 million Venezuelans, and recently opened its doors to Afghan refugees. President Duque tells us why, and what is next.



Rep. Henry Cuellar and Claudia Ruiz-Massieu - Mexico-U.S. Cooperation on Migration - Two leaders come together to offer solutions and help both of their countries navigate the rough waters ahead.



A Conversation with David Beasley and Henrietta Fore - Generations are Being Lost to Displacement. That Can – and Must – Change - Wilson Center President, Executive Director, and CEO Mark Green talks with two prominent leaders working with displaced populations around the world.



Journalists and scholars examine the drivers of displacement – including conflict and climate – provide historical context and cover displacement in Afghanistan , Syria , Iraq , the Sahara and Peru .

