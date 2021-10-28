Pinecone Recognized as a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone Systems Inc ., a machine learning (ML) cloud infrastructure company, announced today that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the October 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning* .

According to the report, "As AI and ML techniques become common in the enterprise, data is coming to the foreground. Data is what makes a difference in AI now. Data and analytics leaders want to improve the delivery of AI results with data innovations." The report also noted that "AI teams are expanding their focus from model development to data that makes these models effective. Many of them are unaware of the proven data management solutions and are looking for AI-specific data offerings to improve and simplify their data-related efforts."

Vector search can be more accurate and intuitive than traditional keyword search methods, which require the user to make guesses about how data is structured. Before Pinecone, only a few tech giants had the engineering resources and budgets to build their own vector databases. Pinecone's fully-managed vector database enables organizations of any size to quickly move similarity search and recommendation engines into production without tasking a large group of ML and database engineers to build and maintain one of their own.

Vector databases often require expensive infrastructures to operate and are notoriously difficult to manage. Pinecone solves both of these challenges with a solution that was built to efficiently store and query vector data within a platform that is easy to use.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor which we believe is a powerful recognition of the value of vector databases and our work to expand AI-based search technology," said Edo Liberty, Founder & CEO of Pinecone. "We introduced the vector database and we continue to work with our customers to ensure it powers the best search and recommendation experiences available."

Gartner clients can access the full report .

*Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," Svetlana Sicular, Chirag Dekate, Anthony Mullen, Arun Chandrasekaran, Afraz Jaffri, October 13, 2021

About Pinecone

Pinecone has built the first vector database to enable the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the cloud. Its engineers built ML platforms at AWS (Amazon SageMaker), Yahoo, Google, Databricks, and Splunk, and its scientists published more than 100 academic papers and patents on machine learning, data science, systems, and algorithms. Pinecone is backed by Wing Venture Capital and operates in Silicon Valley, New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, see http://www.pinecone.io .

