Sharecare to participate in Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, and Justin Ferrero, president and CFO, will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The webcast link will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

