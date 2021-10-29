CP Group Secures Long-term Lease Agreement Months After Purchasing One Overton Park Leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services CBIZ signs extension to remain at newly acquired Atlanta office building

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group, a national owner and operator of office properties, today announced that CBIZ - a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services - has signed a long-term lease extension for approximately 20,000 square feet of office space at One Overton Park in Atlanta's Cumberland submarket.

The lease extension comes just four months after CP Group acquired the 15-story building as part of a portfolio which also included One and Two Ravinia Drive office towers, totaling 1,200,000 square feet in a joint venture with Farallon Capital.

"We are excited to agree to this long-term lease renewal with CBIZ," said Scott Barr, Senior Vice President at CP Group. " We have had the opportunity to work with CBIZ for years and we are excited they will remain at One Overton Park as we launch our repositioning efforts to enhance its already considerable appeal."

One Overton Park is a 15-story LEED Gold, best-in-class building totaling 390,000 square feet. It is one of the newest Class A assets in the Cumberland submarket, with unmatched access to I-75 and I-285 and has an impressive suite of amenities including a café, fitness center, conference center, and high end clothing retailer.

After acquiring the building in June, CP Group began a repositioning effort that includes renovations to the building's lobby and upgrades of its multi-tenant corridors and restrooms. Known for its notable signage and visibility along I-75, the upgrades will further enhance One Overton Park's reputation as one of the most prestigious properties in Cumberland.

CP Group's addition of One Overton came amid a flurry of national transaction activity across the Southeast and Southwest.

The company recently announced its entry into the Denver market with the acquisition of Granite Tower - a 31-story office tower, in a joint venture with The Related Companies in early September. CP Group also announced its re-entry into the Houston market with the acquisition of 5 Post Oak Park in August. In June, CP Group and Rialto Capital announced the acquisitions of CNN Center, the iconic tower in downtown Atlanta, and One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story office property in downtown Miami.

CP Group is one of the country's premier owner-operators and developers of commercial real estate. The organization now employs nearly 200 employees and has a portfolio spanning more than 14 million square feet.

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 159 properties, totaling over 50 million square feet and representing over $6 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and rank 29th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with a second corporate office in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, Denver, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com .

