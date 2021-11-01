Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 11/1/2021 Ex-Date – 11/10/2021 Record – 11/12/2021 Payable – 11/19/2021

Municipal Bond Funds:











Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 10/29/21 Distribution Rate at Market Price Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust CEV $0.0471 - $13.85 4.08% Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EVN $0.0477 - $13.56 4.22% Taxable Funds:









Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 10/29/21 Distribution Rate at Market Price Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust EVF $0.0320 $0.0010 $6.97 5.51% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust EFL $0.0320 - $9.33 4.12% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV $0.1000 - $13.20 9.09% Declaration – 11/1/2021 Ex-Date – 11/22/2021 Record – 11/23/2021 Payable – 11/30/2021 Municipal Bond Funds: Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 10/29/21 Distribution Rate at Market Price

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund EVM $0.0402 ($0.0017) $11.86 4.07%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund EIM $0.0496 - $13.31 4.47%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ETX $0.0709 - $22.04 3.86%

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust EOT $0.0625 - $22.36 3.35%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund ENX $0.0378 - $12.40 3.66%

























Taxable Funds:

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 10/29/21 Distribution Rate at Market Price Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust EFT $0.0775 - $14.99 6.20% Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust EFR $0.0813 - $14.90 6.55% Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund EVG $0.1110 ($0.0011) $13.53 9.84%

Funds Making Distributions Under a Managed Distribution Plan*:

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 10/29/21 Distribution Rate at Market Price Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund EOI $0.1095 - $19.49 6.74% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II EOS $0.1373 - $24.29 6.78% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETJ $0.0760 - $11.44 7.97% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund EVT $0.1626 - $29.36 6.65% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund ETG $0.1300 - $22.20 7.03% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund ETO $0.1792 - $32.34 6.65% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund ETB $0.1080 - $16.62 7.80% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund ETV $0.1108 - $16.56 8.03% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund EXD $0.0708 - $11.89 7.15% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETY $0.0929 - $14.61 7.63% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund ETW $0.0727 - $11.09 7.87% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund EXG $0.0689 - $10.59 7.81%

* These Funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan. Under the managed distribution plan, a Fund issues a notice to shareholders and a press release containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information on payment date of the distribution. A Fund's distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with "yield" or "income." Distributions in excess of Fund returns will cause its net asset value to erode. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan. The Fund's Board may amend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any time without prior notice to Fund shareholders.

The Distribution Rate at Market Price is based on the Fund's most recent regular distribution per share (annualized) divided by the Fund's market price at the end of the period. Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of financing for Funds that employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in a Fund's distributions at a future time.

A portion of the distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. If that is the case, you will be notified in writing. Further information will be available prior to the payment date at funds.eatonvance.com. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund's distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to the shareholders.

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

