Enlighten Innovations Inc. announces Construction of Commercial Scale, Long-Duration Battery Module

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enlighten Innovations Inc. ("Enlighten," the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of the engineering phase of its new long-duration energy storage (LDES) battery module. This unit, which is rated at several hundred KWh, is now under construction with planned operation in the first half of 2022. This demonstration module will be used to validate the next iteration of Enlighten's LDES battery technology using commercial-scale cells and to showcase a variety of use-cases for potential customers and strategic partners.

The Company's patented technology has been in development for several years. The R&D team based in Denver, Colorado, has been focused on scaling the technology and moving to module construction at the Company's pilot plant operation in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

"The flexibility of our storage technology at commercial scale across a broad spectrum of use cases, from intra-day energy shifting to durations approaching seasonal storage is exciting. Flexible energy storage solutions will help to capture value as electricity markets evolve rapidly to accommodate the increased penetration of renewables" said Enlighten's Vice President Dr Steve Hughes. "This important milestone will allow us to finalize our design parameters and move into volume production mode rapidly."

Steve Reynish, President and CEO added, "We are at an exciting stage in the development of our long-duration energy storage battery. This technology will be well-positioned to help accelerate the global energy transition."

About Enlighten Innovations Inc.

Enlighten Innovations Inc. is a leading clean-energy technology company headquartered in Alberta, Canada, and Denver, Colorado. The team has extensive expertise in building companies and large projects and has deep experience in sodium battery technology and applications. We have been engaged in the research and development of clean energy technology for decades, working to meet ever-changing global energy needs and accelerate a net-zero world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Enlighten's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, and so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Contacts

Investors:

Steve Reynish President & CEO

Enlighten Innovations Inc.

steve.reynish@enlighteninc.com

Media:

Kaeli Gattens

JDS Group of Companies

kaelig@jdsmining.ca

Learn more: https://enlighteninc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enlighten Innovations Inc.