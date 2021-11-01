GTCR Promotes Jeffrey B. Heh and Travis J. Krueger to Managing Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today the promotions of Jeffrey B. Heh and Travis J. Krueger to Managing Director.

Mr. Heh joined GTCR's Debt Capital Markets group in 2013. He focuses on GTCR's debt financing activities for both new and existing investments. Prior to joining GTCR, Mr. Heh worked as a Vice President in the Leveraged Finance group at J.P. Morgan. He holds a degree in business administration with a finance concentration from the University of Richmond.

Mr. Krueger joined GTCR in 2005 as a member of the firm's Finance and Accounting group. He focuses on GTCR's portfolio companies, including portfolio company support, portfolio analytics, valuation processes and reporting as well as other investor relations activities. He is a Certified Public Accountant and previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Assurance practice. Mr. Krueger holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, and a BS in finance and accounting from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"As we continue to build our leadership team, we are pleased to recognize Jeff and Travis for their many contributions," said Collin Roche, GTCR Managing Director and Co-CEO. "They are both highly talented individuals who have strong records of success supporting transformational investments in our portfolio companies behind our exceptional management teams. As importantly, both are strong exemplars of our culture of personal impact and constructive team-based collaboration. We look forward to the additional leadership contributions from Travis and Jeff in the future."

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Financial Services & Technology, Growth Business Services, Healthcare, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow GTCR on LinkedIn .

