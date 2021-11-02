RGT Wealth Advisors Announces C. Price Wagner As a Managing Director

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGT Wealth Advisors ("RGT") is pleased to announce that C. Price Wagner has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

C. Price Wagner, Managing Director at RGT Wealth Advisors

Price brings a combined twenty-five years of experience in managing and overseeing commercial real estate developments and acquisitions along with investments and allocations for a large family office in Dallas. He has directed traditional long only, hedge funds, and private equity investments. This experience has led him to serve as a member of the RGT Investment Committee and as a member of the Business Development & Branding Committee.

Prior to joining RGT, Price served as a Senior Vice President with Lincoln Property Company and oversaw numerous initiatives involving large private banking relationships, new investments, outside money management relationships, direct hedge fund and private equity positions, as well as fund of fund positions. Prior to Lincoln, Price served as an Operating Partner with JPI Partners developing and acquiring collegiate student housing.

Price has comprehensive experience in directing development, construction, and property management from sourcing, entitlement, financing, building, leasing, and disposition.

Involved in both professional and charitable organizations, Price is part of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and currently serves as a member of the Momentous Institute Board of Directors and the Salesmanship Club Foundation Board. Price is a Governor appointed Commissioner at the Texas Facilities Commission and the Partnership Advisory Commission.

Price earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance at Texas A&M University and his Masters of Business Administration at The University of Texas at Austin.

About RGT Wealth Advisors

Since 1985, RGT and its employees have dedicated themselves to serving as the advisors for individuals and families who desire a customized approach to their investment management and financial planning needs. RGT serves clients throughout the US from its office in Dallas, Texas and has approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management.

