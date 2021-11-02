West Bend Delivers Marketing Platform to Agent-Partners, Powered by Agency Revolution

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company serving independent insurance agents, today announced a partnership with West Bend Mutual Insurance , a carrier providing coverage and services to home and auto owners, as well as business owners, to deliver their agent-partners a white-labeled platform named West Bend Marketing Suite.

Powered by Agency Revolution, West Bend Marketing Suite is a multi-channel marketing platform that enables agent-partners to build their brands and communicate effectively throughout the customer lifecycle to surprise and delight clients in a scalable, yet personal way. The platform features social media and email tools with a robust library of insurance-specific content. It also includes an event builder for virtual or in-person events, as well as personalized greeting cards.

In addition to the tools for agent-partners, West Bend Marketing Suite includes a content management system that allows West Bend's marketing team to write social and email sequences and other content and make it available to agent-partners, at scale, to use in the platform.

"We've become a leader in providing training, education, and tools to support our agent-partners," said Stephanie Averill, West Bend marketing manager. "We partnered with Agency Revolution because they share our commitment to the agency distribution channel and their marketing tools will help our agency partners build their digital presence and strengthen relationships with customers."

"The partnership exemplifies West Bend's commitment to supporting their agent-partners by giving them the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive insurance market," said FMG Suite CEO, Scott White. "We see a huge opportunity in the insurance industry and are confident their agencies will see growth in key performance metrics as a result of using these modem marketing tools and techniques."

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

About West Bend Mutual Insurance

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been insuring homes, autos, and businesses for more than 125 years. Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 1,300 associates and partners with 1,500 independent insurance agencies in 15 states to bring these products and services to their valued customers.

FMG Suite Press Contacts

Katherine Verducci

1903 Public Relations

(408) 429-5779

kverducci@1903pr.comc

View original content:

SOURCE Agency Revolution