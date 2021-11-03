BBB Accredited Business
Blackbaud Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Recurring Revenue Increases 9% Year-Over-Year; Drives 30% Growth in Earnings Per Share
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Third quarter results reflected a fantastic quarter of execution for Blackbaud, exceeding our expectations on a much-improved market backdrop," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We achieved near double-digit recurring revenue growth, a roughly ten-point improvement on the Rule of 40 year-over-year, and we're on pace to potentially have one of our best years in the company's history in terms of free cash flow generation. I firmly believe our market and our company is in the midst of an inflection point as the shift to a digital-first world continues to accelerate. Our vision for the SKY platform is becoming a reality, and we're fueling future growth opportunities through additional investment in innovation, customer success, security, cloud infrastructure and a higher velocity go-to-market motion. We are raising our financial outlook for full-year 2021 revenue, profitability and free cash flow, and we expect to see further acceleration in our full-year recurring revenue growth rate into 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2020 Results:

  • Total GAAP revenue was $231.2 million, up 7.5%, with $218.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 9.2%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 9.2%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $11.8 million, with GAAP operating margin of 5.1%, an increase of 40 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $50.5 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $6.2 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.13, up $0.03 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $37.9 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.78, up $0.05 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $62.4 million, up $3.0 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.0%.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $69.9 million, a decrease of $1.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $57.9 million, an increase of $16.5 million.

"We expected an acceleration of revenue performance in the second half of 2021, and Q3 not only delivered, but exceeded that expectation, serving as a proof point for what's achievable as we progress against the growth and margin initiatives laid out at our investor session earlier this year," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "With three quarters behind us, and a particularly strong third quarter, we have high confidence in our ability to exceed the $920 million high end of our upside revenue scenario for 2021. This may even prove to be conservative depending on our fourth quarter transactional revenue performance. We expect to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 26% for full year 2021, inclusive of heightened investments planned for the fourth quarter, and our strong performance year-to-date combined with our outlook for Q4 suggests we should generate at least $150 million in free cash flow.  As we finalize our plans for next year, it is clear the return to at least mid-single digit revenue growth is likely to happen faster than we expected, and we are focused on fueling future growth through additional investments."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Conference Call Details:

What:

Blackbaud's 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call

When:

November 4, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call:

1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast:

Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:


Media Contact:


Steve Hufford


media@blackbaud.com


Director, Investor Relations




IR@blackbaud.com




Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks
All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; restructuring and other real estate activities; and costs, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed security incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident").

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,591


$

35,750


Restricted cash

216,122


609,219


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,847 and $10,292 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

105,873


95,404


Customer funds receivable

6,076


321


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

102,319


78,366


Total current assets

457,981


819,060


Property and equipment, net

103,346


105,177


Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,652


22,671


Software development costs, net

118,860


111,827


Goodwill

635,912


635,854


Intangible assets, net

249,494


277,506


Other assets

69,699


72,639


Total assets

$

1,654,944


$

2,044,734


Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

38,388


$

27,836


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

58,579


52,228


Due to customers

220,785


608,264


Debt, current portion

12,948


12,840


Deferred revenue, current portion

329,426


312,236


Total current liabilities

660,126


1,013,404


Debt, net of current portion

514,418


518,193


Deferred tax liability

56,144


54,086


Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,528


4,678


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,470


17,357


Other liabilities

9,421


10,866


Total liabilities

1,258,107


1,618,584


Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 62,353,643 and 60,904,638 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

62


61


Additional paid-in capital

634,406


544,963


Treasury stock, at cost; 14,039,117 and 12,054,268 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(490,456)


(353,091)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,319


(2,497)


Retained earnings

249,506


236,714


Total stockholders' equity

396,837


426,150


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,654,944


$

2,044,734


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020


2021

2020

Revenue






Recurring

$

218,530


$

200,102



$

642,266


$

621,229


One-time services and other

12,688


14,899



37,583


49,384


Total revenue

231,218


215,001



679,849


670,613


Cost of revenue






Cost of recurring

95,823


84,251



279,123


265,172


Cost of one-time services and other

11,858


14,434



40,013


43,317


Total cost of revenue

107,681


98,685



319,136


308,489


Gross profit

123,537


116,316



360,713


362,124


Operating expenses






Sales, marketing and customer success

44,703


48,460



138,948


159,149


Research and development

31,566


22,783



90,967


72,655


General and administrative

34,733


34,132



97,328


89,829


Amortization

558


749



1,674


2,219


Restructuring

131


105



263


179


Total operating expenses

111,691


106,229



329,180


324,031


Income from operations

11,846


10,087



31,533


38,093


Interest expense

(4,003)


(3,997)



(14,171)


(12,049)


Other income, net

862


542



339


2,242


Income before provision for income taxes

8,705


6,632



17,701


28,286


Income tax provision

2,517


1,756



4,946


6,948


Net income

$

6,188


$

4,876



$

12,755


$

21,338


Earnings per share






Basic

$

0.13


$

0.10



$

0.27


$

0.44


Diluted

$

0.13


$

0.10



$

0.26


$

0.44


Common shares and equivalents outstanding






Basic weighted average shares

47,542,746


48,271,139



47,554,746


48,182,799


Diluted weighted average shares

48,274,072


48,859,707



48,259,956


48,582,068


Other comprehensive (loss) income






Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,234)


4,661



1,060


(1,954)


Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax

262


943



4,756


(1,628)


Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,972)


5,604



5,816


(3,582)


Comprehensive income

$

3,216


$

10,480



$

18,571


$

17,756



Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities



  Net income

$

12,755


$

21,338


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

60,484


68,755


Provision for credit losses and sales returns

7,992


10,156


Stock-based compensation expense

89,480


54,556


Deferred taxes

400


1,879


Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

1,234


569


Other non-cash adjustments

(527)


2,203


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable

(18,779)


(18,319)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(14,169)


4,292


Trade accounts payable

10,728


(17,203)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,790


(31,595)


Deferred revenue

17,400


12,534


Net cash provided by operating activities

169,788


109,165


Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(8,332)


(25,836)


Capitalized software development costs

(29,661)


(32,028)


Net cash used in investing activities

(37,993)


(57,864)


Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt

128,300


267,400


Payments on debt

(131,272)


(290,999)


Debt issuance costs


(593)


Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(39,012)


(21,286)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


4


Change in due to customers

(386,973)


(337,821)


Change in customer funds receivable

(5,838)


(4,495)


Purchase of treasury stock

(98,353)



Dividend payments to stockholders


(5,960)


Net cash used in financing activities

(533,148)


(393,750)


Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97


(623)


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(401,256)


(343,072)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

644,969


577,295


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

243,713


$

234,223


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,591


$

35,750


Restricted cash

216,122


609,219


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$

243,713


$

644,969


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020


2021

2020

GAAP Revenue

$

231,218


$

215,001



$

679,849


$

670,613








GAAP gross profit

$

123,537


$

116,316



$

360,713


$

362,124


GAAP gross margin

53.4

%

54.1

%


53.1

%

54.0

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

4,263


3,688



14,858


7,123


Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

8,595


9,219



26,603


29,835


Add: Employee severance

14




29


813


Subtotal

12,872


12,907



41,490


37,771


Non-GAAP gross profit

$

136,409


$

129,223



$

402,203


$

399,895


Non-GAAP gross margin

59.0

%

60.1

%


59.2

%

59.6

%







GAAP income from operations

$

11,846


$

10,087



$

31,533


$

38,093


GAAP operating margin

5.1

%

4.7

%


4.6

%

5.7

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

28,926


20,843



89,480


54,556


Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

9,153


9,968



28,277


32,054


Add: Employee severance

68


232



1,510


4,593


Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(17)


(15)



(115)


(118)


Add: Acquisition-related expenses

67


64



196


288


Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

(420)


6,943



(413)


7,017


Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(1)

851




1,321



Subtotal

38,628


38,035



120,256


98,390


Non-GAAP income from operations

$

50,474


$

48,122



$

151,789


$

136,483


Non-GAAP operating margin

21.8

%

22.4

%


22.3

%

20.4

%







GAAP income before provision for income taxes

$

8,705


$

6,632



$

17,701


$

28,286


GAAP net income

$

6,188


$

4,876



$

12,755


$

21,338








Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

48,274,072


48,859,707



48,259,956


48,582,068


GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.13


$

0.10



$

0.26


$

0.44








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: GAAP income tax provision

2,517


1,756



4,946


6,948


Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations

38,628


38,035



120,256


98,390


Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

47,333


44,667



137,957


126,676


Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(2)

9,467


8,933



27,592


25,335


Non-GAAP net income

$

37,866


$

35,734



$

110,365


$

101,341








Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

48,274,072


48,859,707



48,259,956


48,582,068


Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.78


$

0.73



$

2.29


$

2.09


(1)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $11.4 million and $35.9 million, respectively, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same periods of $10.6 million and $34.5 million, respectively. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program.

(2)

Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020


2021

2020

GAAP revenue

$

231,218


$

215,001



$

679,849


$

670,613


GAAP revenue growth

7.5

%



1.4

%


Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)






Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

231,218


$

215,001



$

679,849


$

670,613


Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

7.5

%



1.4

%








Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

231,218


$

215,001



$

679,849


$

670,613


Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

(2,049)




(8,392)



Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$

229,169


$

215,001



$

671,457


$

670,613


Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis

6.6

%



0.1

%








GAAP recurring revenue

$

218,530


$

200,102



$

642,266


$

621,229


GAAP recurring revenue growth

9.2

%



3.4

%


Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)






Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue

$

218,530


$

200,102



$

642,266


$

621,229


Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

9.2

%



3.4

%


(1)

Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies.

(2)

Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated.

(3)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020


2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

6,188


$

4,876



$

12,755


$

21,338


Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Interest, net

3,921


3,230



13,860


10,650


Add: GAAP income tax provision

2,517


1,756



4,946


6,948


Add: Depreciation

3,135


3,722



9,486


10,858


Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

9,153


9,968



28,277


32,054


Add: Amortization of software development costs(1)

7,986


7,789



24,068


24,828


Subtotal

26,712


26,465



80,637


85,338


Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

32,900


$

31,341



$

93,392


$

106,676


Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

14.2

%



13.7

%








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

28,926


20,843



89,480


54,556


Add: Employee severance

68


232



1,510


4,593


Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(17)


(15)



(115)


(118)


Add: Acquisition-related expenses

67


64



196


288


Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

(420)


6,943



(413)


7,017


Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2)

851




1,321



Subtotal

29,475


28,067



91,979


66,336


Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

62,375


$

59,408



$

185,371


$

173,012


Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.0

%



27.3

%








Rule of 40(3)

34.5

%



28.7

%


(1)

Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

(2)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred, net of probable insurance recoveries. See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.

(3)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.

(dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

169,788


$

109,165


Less: purchase of property and equipment

(8,332)


(25,836)


Less: capitalized software development costs

(29,661)


(32,028)


Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

131,795


$

51,301


Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)
Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-2021-third-quarter-results-301414862.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

