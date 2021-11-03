Ericsson, Intel, World Wide Technology Lead Enterprise Adoption of 4G & 5G Private Networks at the inaugural Enterprise5G Live Conference - November 16 & 17 in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era in digital transformation for enterprises kicks off at the Santa Clara Convention Center for Enterprise 5G Live! the premier live event focused on private 4G and 5G networks for enterprises, schools, and local government. Foundation sponsors include Ericsson, Intel and World Wide Technology, leading the design, deployment and operations of private wireless networks for enterprises from multiple industry sectors: manufacturing, energy/utility, education, logistics & transportation, hospital and health, agri-business and more.

Enterprise 5G Live! takes place November 16 & 17, 2021 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Additional sponsors and supporting organizations include leaders in the private wireless including Celona, OnGo Alliance, Syniverse, Bearcom, Athonet, Federated Wireless, HCL and many more.

"After talking to many parts of this developing ecosystem, it is clear to us that Private 4G and soon 5G networks are accelerating in their adoption worldwide, as is the number of innovative companies emerging to serve this explosive segment in the enterprise IT sector," said Event Producer and analyst Iain Gillott, president of iGR. "We developed this event to meet the education and information needs of enterprise CTOs and IT executives, and to demonstrate use cases and innovative applications of enterprise 4G/5G networks."

Event organizers will showcase thought-leaders from the enterprise community who have deployed CBRS-enabled private networks in education, farming, energy utilities, logistics and more.

"Systems Integrators who serve enterprises with technology and services know that CBRS and Private 4G networks are the next wave in technology adoption to meet demands in production, efficiency, labor and more. This conference and exhibition are the first and only opportunity to meet the solutions providers and experts to meet the needs of their enterprise customers," said Gillott.

About the 2030 Project

Enterprise 5G Live is produced by the 2030 Project LLC a business media publisher founded by wireless and broadband industry veterans to meet the information needs of suppliers, integrators and enterprises in a period of unprecedented change from virtualization, open source and software enabled networks. On the web at www.2030project.co

