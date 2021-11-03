Essity holds digital Capital Markets Day today

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity is holding a digital Capital Markets Day today. Essity will present the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe.

The Capital Markets Day will be livestreamed from Essity's headquarters in Stockholm.

Link to the Capital Markets Day live stream: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-11-03-cmd

If you wish to ask questions during the day, please call one of the following numbers:

+44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Use the PIN: 17002198#.

The company's management team will present the following:

Agenda on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET.

Breaking Barriers to Well-being and Delivering Profitable Growth

Essity's transformation journey

Innovating leading brands

Accelerating digitalization

Leading in sustainability

Winning with people and culture

Growing in emerging markets



"We can see a growing awareness of the importance of hygiene and health today and also rapid growth in demand for sustainable products. Our offering is therefore more important than ever. Essity has a clear strategy focusing on innovation and strong brands, digitalization and sustainability to deliver profitable growth both organically and through value-creating acquisitions," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

A very warm welcome!

Over the course of the day, Essity will explain more about the new Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene business areas that will apply as of January 1, 2022.

Financial reporting proforma for the new business areas from January 1, 2022

Net sales, SEKm 2019 2020 9M 2021 Health & Medical 22,075 21,170 15,831 Consumer Goods 76,169 75,146 53,196 Professional Hygiene 30,731 25,418 18,616 Other

18 -2 Essity 128,975 121,752 69,025 Adjusted EBITA1), SEKm 2019 2020 9M 2021 Health & Medical 3,734 3,668 2,893 Consumer Goods 8,333 11,538 6,273 Professional Hygiene 4,463 3,317 2,029 Other -690 -897 -592 Essity 15,840 17,626 10,603 Adjusted EBITA margin1), % 2019 2020 9M 2021 Health & Medical 16.9% 17.3% 18.3% Consumer Goods 10.9% 15.4% 11.8% Professional Hygiene 14.5% 13.0% 10.9% Essity 12.3% 14.5% 12.1% 1)Excluding items affecting comparability



Financial reporting proforma for the distribution of net sales for the first nine months of 2021 by product category

Health & Medical

Incontinence Products Health Care 60% Wound Care 18% Orthopedics 12% Compression 10% Consumer Goods

Consumer Tissue 57% Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe 9% Feminine Care 12% Baby Care 11% Incontinence Products Retail 11% Professional Hygiene

Away-from-Home Tissue Solutions 82% Wiping & Cleaning 14% Skin Care 4%

Science Based Targets

Essity's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2018. In terms of energy consumption within the company and purchased electricity (Scope 1 and 2), Essity has undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 35% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –11% for Scope 1 and 2. Essity has, moreover, undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the most important purchased raw materials, transport, waste arising from operations and handling at the end of the life cycle for sold products (Scope 3) by 18% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –9% for Scope 3.

Essity has committed to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. The net zero emission ambition means Essity has joined the UN Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in order to develop targets to achieve net zero emissions throughout the value chain by 2050, in line with Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) criteria.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3445736/1490434.pdf Essity holds digital Capital Markets Day today https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity,c2975283 Essity

View original content:

SOURCE Essity