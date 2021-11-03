The Evolved Traveler Introduces 'Egypt: Exclusive Access'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Evolved Traveler, curator of worldwide luxury travel experiences designed to promote a sense of global community and sustainable tourism, announced Egypt: Exclusive Access.

In response to renewed interest in travel, and the desire for more authentic and awakening experiences, The Evolved Traveler, introduced Egypt: Exclusive Access, a new 13-day itinerary that brings the ancient wonders of Egypt to life in contemporary new ways. Highlights include a visit to the Bubasteion Necropolis, prominently featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary, "Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb," plus a private evening opening of the tombs of The Valley of the Kings.

"We could not be more thrilled with this itinerary. It offers fantastic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as entering a tomb only just discovered last year. Our guests will be accompanied by an archaeologist seen in the Netflix documentary. They'll then be lowered into the tomb while carrying torches to help shed light on coffins still containing mummies, gaze upon several hieroglyphics, and encounter other artifacts from over 4,000 years ago!" says Justin Smith, president of The Evolved Traveler, excitedly. "This is something right out of Raiders of the Lost Ark, and it raises our guests experience in Egypt to a whole new level."

Additional highlights include standing between the paws of The Great Sphinx of Giza, a tour of the recently restored Nefertiti's tomb—considered to be one of the most opulent in Egypt—a visit to Abu Simbel, and a two-night stay in the Fayoum Oasis.

The bespoke itinerary is inclusive of 5-star accommodations, most meals, the services of an Egyptologist guide on private tours throughout, and intra-tour flights.

True to the company's sustainable and charitable ethos, each journey includes a portion of proceeds being donated to organizations that support local environmental and humanitarian efforts in the destination chosen. "This itinerary is representative of what we want to provide our guests," says Smith. "The very best possible experience they could imagine, all while giving back in an altruistic way they might not have previously known was an option."

