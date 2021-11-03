HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KTX Solutions, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a OneStream implementation partner for organizations around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance.

KTX Solutions Becomes Latest OneStream Software Implementation Partner

KTX uses the OneStream Intelligent Finance Platform to simplify and align corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

Clint Holt, Managing Director at KTX Solutions states, "We are now fully certified for success. Our team of specialists have generated a history of successful OneStream implementations and outstanding service support to receive this highly regarded recognition. We work across many industries and our team members possess the financial, technology and business knowledge necessary for successful implementation, migration and follow through. Aligning exclusively with OneStream will allow us to continue to deliver best-in-class financial solutions that our customers not only desire, but demand."

"We are thrilled to announce that KTX Solutions joined our partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of OneStream Software. "Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training and shares our core mission that every customer is a reference and success. We believe KTX Solutions is an ideal partner for our customer's digital transformation journey and together we will help them achieve financial and operational stability and efficiency across the enterprise and through all lines of their business."

KTX uses proprietary project accelerators to speed implementation tasks, strengthen system integration, and improve processing efficiency. Our services include technical analysis, project management, interfacing with senior level stakeholders, and navigating political landscapes to implement best-in-class solutions for our clients.

The KTX Solutions team complements your internal financial team's skillset by providing deeper expertise and resources for OneStream implementations and challenges. Our top architects work closely with our clients to streamline financial consolidations, reporting, planning and analytics while addressing their complex global accounting and finance requirements.

CONTACT: Clint Holt | 281.687.9651| Clint@KTXSolutions.com | www.KTXSolutions.com

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

