Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 2:40pm ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: Pre-record available at 10:00am ET

Webcasts will be available on the Investors & Media Section of the Poseida website, www.poseida.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System and biodegradable nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.