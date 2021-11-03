BBB Accredited Business
VEON Ltd : Dealing in securities

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                           

Kaan Terzioglu

Position :                                            

Group CEO

Date of transaction :                          

2 November 2021

Number of securities purchased :     

100,000

Securities type:                                  

ADR

Market:                                               

NASDAQ

Market price :                                     

USD 2.11

Total value of transaction :                

USD 211,480

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 800,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw 
ir@veon.com
+31 20 79 77 200

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-ltd--dealing-in-securities-301414749.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.