Anxiety Institute Appoints Stacy Santacroce as Clinical Director

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety Institute, a clinical research practice specializing in acute anxiety disorders, announced today that Stacy Santacroce, LCSW, has joined the company's leadership team as the Clinical Director of the Madison, New Jersey facility responsible for overall clinical, supervisory, and administrative management.

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate.

Santacroce joins Anxiety Institute from the High Focus Center in Cranford, New Jersey where she was Executive Director responsible for the overall clinical and administrative management of the facility, leading more than thirty employees and three programs. With over sixteen years of experience advocating for clients with mental health and substance use disorders in outpatient, partial outpatient and intensive outpatient settings, Santacroce's credentials boast a wealth of experience using an individualized, strengths-based approach to deliver outstanding clinical outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join the Anxiety Institute team to help tackle the anxiety epidemic facing today's youth" said Santacroce. "Anxiety Institute's specialization treating acute anxiety in adolescents and young adults is a natural progression in my career that has concentrated on serving youth with anxiety, mood, and co-occurring disorders. I look forward to continuing this trajectory by providing advanced solutions that maximize the efficacy of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, so our clients can reach their full potential."

"We are pleased that Stacy will join the management team at Anxiety Institute," said Linda Geiger, CEO and co-founder of the Anxiety Institute. "She brings a breadth of experience and in-depth knowledge of creating a supportive and nurturing environment where clients can thrive and heal. Stacy's proven administrative and clinical leadership will enable us to better support youth and families in the communities we serve, many of whom are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression due to the disruption and isolation endemic with COVID-19 restrictions."

About Anxiety Institute

Anxiety Institute is the only clinical research practice specializing in acute anxiety disorders that uses advanced, proven techniques while nurturing the patient in their local home environment. Utilizing the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments, our outpatient services focus on treating teens and young adults, while coaching the parents who guide them. Anxiety Institute is located in Madison, New Jersey and Greenwich, Connecticut. To learn more, visit anxietyinstitute.com.

Media Contact:

Joanne Reed

jreed@anxietyinstitute.com

(650)868-5208

View original content:

SOURCE Anxiety Institute