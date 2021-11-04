Ball Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, third quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $179 million (including net after-tax charges of $134 million, or 40 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), or 54 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.6 billion, compared to $241 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 72 cents per diluted share (including net after-tax charges of $56 million, or 17 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), on sales of $3.1 billion in 2020. Results for the first nine months of 2021 were net earnings attributable to the corporation of $581 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, on sales of $10.1 billion compared to $358 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, on sales of $8.7 billion for the first nine months of 2020.

Ball's third quarter and year-to-date 2021 comparable earnings per diluted share were 94 cents and $2.52, respectively, versus third quarter and year-to-date 2020 comparable earnings per diluted share of 89 cents and $2.15, respectively.

Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities, business segment descriptions and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release. References to volume data represent units shipped.

"During the quarter, the company increased comparable earnings per diluted share by 6%, managed numerous supply chain inefficiencies and continued to hire and position talent to support multi-year growth initiatives. Underlying demand for our sustainable aluminum packaging portfolio and aerospace technologies continues to outstrip supply, and our various growth projects around the world are supported by long-term contracts for committed volume with effective cost recovery mechanisms. Coupled with the successful startup of these new facilities, we are well positioned to meaningfully grow our long-term diluted earnings per share, EVA dollars, cash from operations and return significant value to our shareholders over time in the form of dividends and share repurchases," said John A. Hayes, chairman and chief executive officer.

"Positive momentum continues across the entire company despite unprecedented impacts to our customers' and suppliers' supply chains. Our focus remains on our employees' safety, training and development, and delivering EVA-enhancing returns on capital through profitably supporting our customers' growth as they increasingly focus on the circularity of their products," said Daniel W. Fisher, president.

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter 2021 were $186 million on sales of $1.5 billion compared to $209 million on sales of $1.3 billion in 2020. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $519 million on sales of $4.3 billion compared to $544 million on sales of $3.8 billion during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year sales reflect higher shipments, the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs and improved price/mix.

Third quarter comparable segment earnings reflect 1% volume growth, the benefits from new contractual terms and specialty mix more than offset by the impact of low finished goods inventory throughout the quarter, startup costs associated with three new manufacturing plants and timing of contractual non-aluminum input cost recovery. In advance of new capacity being ramped to production speeds and annual contractual provisions recover non-aluminum inflationary costs, operational impacts and inefficiencies are expected to persist through the end of the year.

Demand for aluminum beverage packaging continues to outstrip supply across North America. The company's new Glendale, Arizona, facility successfully started up its fourth line during the quarter, and the new Pittston, Pennsylvania, facility started up its third beverage can production line late in the third quarter. Project execution is on target and recently announced additional capacity investments in Nevada and North Carolina will serve long-term committed volume with global and regional strategic customers serving all beverage categories.

The company's new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, recently started production and full-year 2021 startup costs are still anticipated to be in the range of $50 million.

Beverage Packaging, EMEA

Beverage packaging, EMEA, comparable segment operating earnings for third quarter were $125 million on sales of $937 million compared to $117 million on sales of $809 million in 2020. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $349 million on sales of $2.6 billion compared to $248 million on sales of $2.2 billion during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year sales reflect higher shipments and the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs.

Third quarter comparable segment earnings reflect 4% segment volume growth, higher specialty mix and strong year-over-year consumption trends across Europe. Packaging mix shift to sustainable aluminum cans continues, and demand is outstripping supply. Intermittent supply chain disruptions across the region were effectively managed during the quarter. Contractual provisions and management practices are also in place to minimize potential impacts during the current escalating cost environment. Line speed ups and greenfield projects in the U.K., Russia and Czech Republic supported by long-term contracts are on track and will enable growing demand for aluminum beverage cans in 2021 and beyond.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for third quarter were $74 million on sales of $462 million compared to $64 million on sales of $432 million in 2020. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $245 million on sales of $1.4 billion compared to $173 million on sales of $1.2 billion during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year third quarter sales reflect the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs offset by lower shipments.

Segment volume ended the quarter down 18% compared to significantly higher third quarter 2020 volumes, which were up 30% versus the third quarter of 2019 due to timing effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter 2021 earnings reflect favorable price/mix and solid operating performance offset by unfavorable weather in July and August across South America. In Brazil, underlying demand remains strong and customer demand inflected upward in September and is expected to be strong throughout the busy fourth quarter summer selling season.

To support long-term contracted volume growth and can-filling investments across South America, the previously announced multi-line facility in Frutal, Brazil, recently began production and additional investments across our existing South American footprint continue.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter were $46 million on sales of $498 million compared to $44 million on sales of $451 million in 2020. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $115 million on sales of $1.4 billion compared to $114 million on sales of $1.3 billion during the same period in 2020. Contracted backlog ended the quarter at $2.8 billion and contracts won, but not yet booked into contracted backlog was $5.1 billion.

Segment results reflect moderation in the inefficiencies created from certain customer supply-chain disruptions. The company continues to win defense, climate change and Earth-monitoring contracts to provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, and reconnaissance and surveillance customers. New contracts booked late in the second quarter ramped quickly and hiring to support future growth and multiple projects to expand manufacturing capacity, test capabilities, engineering, and support workspace remain on track in 2021.

Non-reportable

In addition to undistributed corporate expenses, the results for the company's global aluminum aerosol business, beverage can manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar and investments in the company's new aluminum cup business continue to be reported in other non-reportable.

Third quarter and year-to-date results reflect higher year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses and marketing costs associated with the aluminum cup national retail launch and its return to venues and stadiums across the United States. During the quarter, the company's global aluminum aerosol volumes increased 15% versus 2020, and customers continue to pursue sustainable personal care packaging solutions including the company's new Infinity aluminum bottle and refillable aluminum bottles for new categories.

Outlook

"Despite intermittent disruptions and cost inflections across direct and indirect supply chains, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth and cost/price recovery. Our businesses' resiliency, financial strength and flexibility provide the opportunity to accelerate return of value to shareholders, grow cash from operations, earnings, EVA dollars and effectively manage the business during evolving economic environments. We look forward to investing in more organic growth opportunities and returning even more to our shareholders in the future as our cash from operations continues to accelerate," said Scott C. Morrison, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"We continue to perform well despite the previously mentioned supply chain disruptions, inefficiencies and costs. Our Drive for 10 vision, enduring culture, talented team, capital allocation discipline and strong demand for our sustainable packaging and technologies will enable our long-term growth. In 2021 and beyond, we look forward to growing our cash from operations and EVA dollars on an even larger capital base while returning capital to our shareholders and exceeding our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15%," Hayes said.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Conference Call Details

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Net sales

$ 3,553

$ 3,093

$ 10,137

$ 8,679

























Costs and expenses























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,851)



(2,430)



(8,104)



(6,875) Depreciation and amortization



(175)



(160)



(515)



(499) Selling, general and administrative



(148)



(121)



(471)



(363) Business consolidation and other activities



(141)



(8)



(136)



(235)





(3,315)



(2,719)



(9,226)



(7,972)

























Earnings before interest and taxes



238



374



911



707

























Interest expense



(68)



(68)



(201)



(206) Debt refinancing and other costs



(1)



(1)



(1)



(41) Total interest expense



(69)



(69)



(202)



(247) Earnings before taxes



169



305



709



460 Tax (provision) benefit



2



(73)



(146)



(92) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



8



8



18



(13)

























Net earnings



179



240



581



355

























Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



1



-



3

























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 179

$ 241

$ 581

$ 358

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.55

$ 0.74

$ 1.78

$ 1.10 Diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.72

$ 1.75

$ 1.08

























Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



325,876



326,549



327,097



325,965 Diluted



331,595



332,654



332,938



332,152

Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Nine Months Ended



September 30, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings

$ 581

$ 355 Depreciation and amortization



515



499 Business consolidation and other activities



136



235 Deferred tax provision (benefit)



34



(23) Other, net



(142)



7 Changes in working capital



(248)



(728) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



876



345 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures



(1,204)



(683) Business acquisitions



-



(69) Business dispositions



111



(17) Other, net



(11)



18 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(1,104)



(751) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net



846



(243) Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(325)



(69) Dividends



(164)



(149) Other, net



(30)



(60) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



327



(521) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(22)



(96) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



77



(1,023) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



1,381



1,806 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 1,458

$ 783

Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,446

$ 771 Receivables, net



2,489



1,772 Inventories, net



1,638



1,309 Other current assets



344



173 Total current assets



5,917



4,025 Property, plant and equipment, net



6,170



4,895 Goodwill



4,407



4,401 Intangible assets, net



1,732



1,897 Other assets



1,906



1,754













Total assets

$ 20,132

$ 16,972













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 762

$ 31 Payables and other accrued liabilities



5,369



3,733 Total current liabilities



6,131



3,764 Long-term debt



7,755



7,679 Other long-term liabilities



2,481



2,576 Equity



3,765



2,953













Total liabilities and equity

$ 20,132

$ 16,972

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below.

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, EMEA : Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, including Russia, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those regions.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging); a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings. In the third quarter of 2021, Ball closed the sale of its minority-owned investment in South Korea. Consideration for the transaction was cash of $120 million, of which $110 million has been received, and is presented in business dispositions in cash flows from investing activities in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. The remaining $10 million will be received on or before December 31, 2022, and is presented in other assets on Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

1. Business Segment Information (continued)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30, ($ in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020























Net sales





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,519

$ 1,327

$ 4,339

$ 3,775 Beverage packaging, EMEA

937



809



2,639



2,177 Beverage packaging, South America

462



432



1,401



1,166 Aerospace

498



451



1,381



1,321 Reportable segment sales

3,416



3,019



9,760



8,439 Other

137



74



377



240 Net sales $ 3,553

$ 3,093

$ 10,137

$ 8,679























Comparable operating earnings





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 186

$ 209

$ 519

$ 544 Beverage packaging, EMEA

125



117



349



248 Beverage packaging, South America

74



64



245



173 Aerospace

46



44



115



114 Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

431



434



1,228



1,079























Other (a)

(14)



(15)



(67)



(26) Comparable operating earnings

417



419



1,161



1,053 Reconciling items





















Business consolidation and other activities

(141)



(8)



(136)



(235) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(38)



(37)



(114)



(111) Earnings before interest and taxes $ 238

$ 374

$ 911

$ 707

______________________________ (a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $17 million and $13 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $71 million and $33 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.investors.ball.com under the "FINANCIALS" tab.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021



2020



2021



2020































Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 179



$ 241



$ 581



$ 358 Business consolidation and other activities



141





8





136





235 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38





37





114





111 Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax



(3)





1





3





31 Debt refinancing and other costs



1





1





1





41 Noncontrolling interest share of non-comparable costs, net of tax



-





-





-





1 Non-comparable tax items



(43)





9





5





(62) Comparable Net Earnings

$ 313



$ 297



$ 840



$ 715 Comparable diluted earnings per share

$ 0.94



$ 0.89



$ 2.52



$ 2.15

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





September 30, ($ in millions)

2021

2020



2021

2020



























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 179

$ 241



$ 581

$ 358 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



(1)





-



(3) Net earnings



179



240





581



355 Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(8)



(8)





(18)



13 Tax provision (benefit)



(2)



73





146



92 Earnings before taxes



169



305





709



460 Total interest expense



69



69





202



247 Earnings before interest and taxes



238



374





911



707 Business consolidation and other activities



141



8





136



235 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38



37





114



111 Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 417

$ 419



$ 1,161

$ 1,053

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:





Twelve

Less: Nine

Add: Nine









Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2020

2020

2021

2021





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 585

$ 358

$ 581

$ 808

Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(3)



(3)



-



-

Net earnings



582



355



581



808

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



6



13



(18)



(25)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



99



92



146



153

Earnings before taxes



687



460



709



936

Add: Total interest expense



316



247



202



271

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



1,003



707



911



1,207

Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)



262



235



136



163

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



150



111



114



153

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,415



1,053



1,161



1,523

Add: Depreciation and amortization



668



499



515



684

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



(150)



(111)



(114)



(153)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,933

$ 1,441

$ 1,562

$ 2,054





























Total interest expense

$ (316)

$ (247)

$ (202)

$ (271)

Less: Debt refinancing and other costs



41



41



1



1

Interest expense

$ (275)

$ (206)

$ (201)

$ (270)





























Total debt at period end



















$ 8,517

Less: Cash and cash equivalents





















(1,446)

Net Debt



















$ 7,071





























Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)





















7.6 x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA





















3.4 x

______________________________ (a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2021)

3. Non-Comparable Items





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Non-comparable items - income (expense)























Beverage packaging, North and Central America























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (2) Individually insignificant items



-



-



(1)



(2) Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(7)



(7)



(21)



(20) Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(7)



(7)



(22)



(24)

























Beverage packaging, EMEA























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)



(2)



(2)



(5)



(7) Individually insignificant items



-



-



-



(1) Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(16)



(16)



(49)



(47) Total beverage packaging, EMEA



(18)



(18)



(54)



(55)

























Beverage packaging, South America























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)



(4)



-



(4)



- Brazilian indirect taxes (2)



-



4



22



4 Individually insignificant items



(5)



(1)



(7)



(5) Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(14)



(14)



(42)



(42) Total beverage packaging, South America



(23)



(11)



(31)



(43)

























Other























Business consolidation and other activities























Pension settlements (3)



(130)



(5)



(130)



(102) Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements



-



-



-



(6) Goodwill impairment charges in beverage packaging, other segment



-



-



-



(62) Reversal of certain provisions in beverage packaging, other segment



-



-



-



11 Loss from sale of and subsequent adjustment to selling price of steel food and steel aerosol business



-



-



-



(15) Loss on sale of China business and related costs



-



-



-



(23) Sale of equity method investment in South Korea (4)



-



-



(5)



- Individually insignificant items



-



(4)



(6)



(25) Other non-comparable items























Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax (5)



3



(1)



(3)



(31) Noncontrolling interest's share of non-comparable costs (income), net of tax



-



-



-



(1) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(1)



-



(2)



(2) Debt extinguishment and refinance costs



(1)



(1)



(1)



(41) Total other



(129)



(11)



(147)



(297)



















































Total business consolidation and other activities



(141)



(8)



(136)



(235) Total other non-comparable items



(36)



(39)



(118)



(184) Total non-comparable items



(177)



(47)



(254)



(419)

























Impact of U.K. tax rate change (6)



-



(18)



(57)



(18) Discrete non-comparable tax items



(3)



(3)



(4)



(12) Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



35



1



26



45 Tax effect on other non-comparable items



11



11



30



47 Total non-comparable tax items



43



(9)



(5)



62 Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (134)

$ (56)

$ (259)

$ (357)





(1) The company recorded charges and revisions to previous estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs related to plant closures and restructuring activities.



(2) Due to a favorable ruling by the Brazilian Supreme Court in the second quarter of 2021 in relation to ICMS "tax on tax," the company recorded a gain associated with prior year tax credits.



(3) The company completed the purchase of non-participating group annuity contracts for benefit obligations related to certain of the company's pension plans. These purchases of annuity contracts, together with the payment of regular lump sums, triggered settlement accounting in both years.



(4) The company sold its minority owned equity method investment in South Korea and recognized a loss.



(5) In the third quarter of 2021, the company recorded credits from non-comparable items related to its equity method investment in Ball Metalpack. In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded its share of equity method non-comparable items associated with its minority owned equity method investment in South Korea.



(6) In the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, the company revalued its U.K. deferred tax balances as a result of enacted increases in the U.K. tax rate.

