Bulwark® Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation Flame-Resistant Apparel Safer, More Comfortable Than Ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulwark, the world's largest flame-resistant (FR) apparel brand, is celebrating 50 years of innovation this month.

Bulwark celebrates 50 years of protecting those who power the world.

"For 50 years, we have served as the relentless protectors of those who power the world," says Robert Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Bulwark. In that time, we have pioneered every breakthrough in flame resistant apparel, and tirelessly championed the workers of oil, gas, and electric utilities. We don't just make FR. We are FR."

Since 1971, Bulwark has consistently brought innovation to the FR category. Highlights include:

1971: FR workwear launched under Red Kap ® brand which would later become Bulwark

1987: Introduction of durable cotton garments that are guaranteed FR for the life of the garment.

1992: Addition of Nomex ® to FR line that improved appearance and shrinkage control.

1996: Red Kap and Bulwark merge companies and FR technology to create a leadership powerhouse in FR.

2001: Bulwark logo moves from the right cuff to the left sleeve to increase visibility, and easily signal compliance of safety workers driving onto the site for safety managers.

2007: Bulwark introduces the only FR ANSI shirt available to make sure workers where both safe and seen.

2011: Bulwark launches the lightest weight CAT 2/NFPA ® 2112 complaint garment on the market which were lighter and more comfortable to wear thus reducing heat stress.

2014: Bulwark launches the iQ ® series Collection, bringing performance athletic wear properties to FR and maximizing airflow to keep the wearer dry and comfortable.

2018: Bulwark acquires Workrite.

2021: Bulwark becomes independently owned.

"Our commitment to advancing the industry has inspired others to join us in continuous improvement and innovation," Grimes says. "We have overcome comfort, style and durability barriers with better fabrics, sleeker fits, and smarter functionalities to transform something you have to wear into something you want to wear."

Bulwark has trained over 50,000 safety professionals on the hazards they face and how the protection they wear can save their lives. Bulwark researchers visit workers in the field to experience their extreme working conditions and gather feedback to continuously improve their workwear.

Bulwark plans to continue leading the industry with innovative new products to serve its customers. The company is planning a variety of events in the coming months to celebrate this milestone and has produced this video highlighting its work.

For more information, please visit Bulwark.com.

Contact: Erin Mathe, Media Relations Director, erin@mathecomm.com / 952-261-8148.

About Bulwark

More people arm themselves with Bulwark than any other FR apparel brand, because only Bulwark brings 50 years of frontline experience to the realities that those who work in the face of fire every day. Bulwark offers the widest assortment of NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E compliant flame-resistant shirts, pants, jeans, coveralls and outerwear in the industry, and the finest FR education programs the world has ever seen. For more information, visit Bulwark.com.

Bulwark Celebrates 50 Years

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bulwark