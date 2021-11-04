Chicken Salad Chick Expands Growth In South Carolina With Rock Hill Opening - Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on November 16 -

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Rock Hill, South Carolina that will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating area. This marks the 11th restaurant in the state, following the reopening of the Mount Pleasant location in October. Located at 760 Herlong Avenue, the Rock Hill restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, November 16 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, November 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. *

Wednesday, November 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive their next Chick Special for free on their next visit. **

Thursday, November 18 – All day long, Chick fans can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks, get one free. ***

Friday, November 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick special will receive a free Chick cooler. **

Continuing the expansion of Chicken Salad Chick in the Carolinas are multi-unit franchise owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC. The two opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville in 2013 and have since grown the brand opening 13 locations across North and South Carolina. Beville and Singleton had been longtime patrons of Chicken Salad Chick, each having previous careers in sales and marketing and time spent as stay-at-home moms before joining the brand. When they had the opportunity to meet with Chicken Salad Chick's founder, Stacy Brown, they felt connected to the brand's mission of "spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others" and were inspired to take a leap of faith and join the Chicken Salad Chick family.

"Michelle and I are so excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Rock Hill as our love for Chicken Salad Chick just keeps growing," says Julie Beville. "From our first location in Greenville to now opening and operating our 13th restaurant in the Carolinas, we have treasured getting to know the Chick fans in each community and bringing them our made from scratch chicken salad. We believe Chicken Salad Chick is a perfect fit to Rock Hill's historic charm and Southern culture, and we look forward to creating a space where friends and family can gather together over a fresh meal, whether they choose dine-in or on-the-go."

Chicken Salad Chick in Rock Hill will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to get checked In. The first 100 people will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. While waiting, guests will need to download the Chicken Salad Chick App and get registered. Upon arrival, guests will grab their spot in line, make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value, and once inside, scan a special code to make the "First 100 Spot" official. If a guest is late or misses their designated return time, the spot will automatically be awarded to the next guest in line.

** Dine in or take out only. Limit 1 reward per Guest Present. Not valid with any other offers.

*** Free item must be equal or lesser value. Not valid with any other offers.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickRockHillSC .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 205 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

