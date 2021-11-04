SME Names Sheronda L. Carr Senior Director of Membership

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, announced the appointment of Sheronda L. Carr as senior director of membership for the organization. She will report to Robert "Bob" Willig, executive director and CEO of SME.

Carr comes to SME from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) where she spent 16 years, most recently as executive director of Customized Member Services. While at NAHB, she was responsible for providing strategic management of products and services to support specific disciplines within the construction industry, and had member service oversight to all of the organization's membership councils, consisting of six professional networks and hundreds of local chapters nationally. Prior to NAHB, Carr directed marketing and business development for engineering firm Legion Design Campbell & Associates where she organized new and existing marketing initiatives, developed marketing resources and expanded relationships with government agencies and minority business enterprises.

"Sheronda has a strong track record of effectively leading and managing diverse mission-driven volunteer membership organizations," said Willig. "Membership matters at SME, and we're looking forward to her – together with our staff and the Membership Council – leading our efforts to develop and progress plans to attract, excite and retain current and future members across a broad demographic spectrum."

Carr, who resides in Washington, D.C., will work virtually and will participate personally in leadership and board meetings in Southfield on a regular basis as required. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University in Washington, D.C.

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

