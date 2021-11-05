Limelight Networks Grants Equity Awards to Moov Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Plan Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced that on November 5, 2021, it granted an aggregate of 10,691,757 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 56 new employees who joined Limelight as a result of its acquisition of Moov Corporation (doing business as Layer0), which was completed in September 2021.

The RSUs were granted as inducements to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). As announced in our press release dated July 28, 2021, Limelight established this retention pool of $30 million worth of RSUs to be granted to the Layer0 team, with one-third of those RSUs subject to service-based vesting over a period of either 3 or 4 years and the remainder subject to vesting based on the achievement of certain financial and operational performance metrics by June 30, 2025. The grants will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Limelight Networks, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge.

