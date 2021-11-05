OTC Markets Group Welcomes Candelaria Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND; OTCQX: CDELF), a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Candelaria Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Candelaria Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CDELF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: "As the next step in increasing our trading liquidity and enhancing our capital markets profile, we are very pleased to report our elevation to the OTCQX Market. This will increase trading access for our U.S. investors, and also serves as recognition of our enhanced governance and reporting standards."

About Candelaria Mining Inc.

Candelaria Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria's goal is to produce 100,000+ ounces of gold per year at its flagship project, Caballo Blanco, to successfully complete construction and produce from the Pinos District project, and to further explore the KM66 project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

