Clean Air Metals Announces the Appointment of Mr. Shannin Metatawabin to the Board of Directors

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannin Metatawabin to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Metatawabin is currently the CEO of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) which is an umbrella organization for a network of 59 Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFIs) across Canada. Over the last 30 years the AFI network has provided nearly $3 billion to support economic development and the unique and specific needs of 50,000 small and medium size loans to First Nation, Metis and Inuit across Canada.

Mr. Metatawabin is Cree / Inninow from Fort Albany (Pethtabeck) First Nation of the Mushkegowuk Cree Nation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Carleton University and an Aboriginal Economic Development Certificate from the University of Waterloo. He previously served as the Manager of Aboriginal Affairs and Sustainability with De Beers Canada and as the Executive Director of the Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation.

Jim Gallagher, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors stated "Clean Air Metals is fundamentally committed to being a leader and innovator in ESG principals and implementation as we progress the Thunder Bay North project from exploration through development to a long-term, sustainable operating mine. We are incredibly pleased to have Shannin join the board where his experience and mentorship will help management and the Board achieve these goals."

In accepting the Board position, Mr. Metatawabin stated "I like the way Clean Air Metals is leading the industry in ensuring community participation in both the process and the opportunity."

Pursuant to Mr. Metatawabin's appointment, the Company has granted a 400,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.265 per share, for a term of 5 years from the date of issue.

COVID Policy

Clean Air Metals has adopted COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. The Company is aware of Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for "mandatory" self-isolation for returning overseas travel. The guidelines also "strongly recommend" self- monitoring and self-isolation as needed after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the province and interprovincially. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/ ).

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Project is on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek. The parties together are the Cooperating Participants in a Memorandum of Agreement dated January 9, 2021.

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, traveled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake Deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake Deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake Deposit. Executive Chair Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of geologists and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

