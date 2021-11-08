IntegriChain to Debut New Unified Market Access Portal at Access Insights Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that it will debut the industry's first unified Market Access portal during its Access Insights Conference next week. This new unified ICyte Analytics Portal delivers a single point of access to Market Access data across the entire Life Sciences manufacturer organization, offering data-on-demand to generate insights for patient access and therapy commercialization more quickly and single sign-on and new navigation to improve the user experience across all ICyte solutions. IntegriChain has also implemented Snowflake as a unified data warehouse solution, providing Life Sciences manufacturers new ways to seamlessly access and interact with data on the ICyte Platform. Registrations for the virtual Access Insights Conference are complimentary for Life Sciences manufacturers, and the portal will debut on Wednesday, November 17, at 10 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/IntegriChain)

"This unified ICyte Analytics Portal provides Life Sciences manufacturers with a single, accessible source of accurate commercial, financial, and operational data and insights–a first of its kind for Market Access," said Brian Coleman , Vice President of Product at IntegriChain. "This new analytics portal combined with our Snowflake implementation represents a huge step forward in addressing the 'next big goals' for Market Access, such as how commercial teams can remove access barriers through innovative contracting, how finance teams can power data-driven decisioning for GTN and pricing visibility, and how operational teams can increase the flexibility of their infrastructure through higher productivity. With the unified portal and our Snowflake backbone, manufacturers will have easy access to all the curated payer, channel, and patient data and insights they require to inform their strategic decisions and drive them to the next level of Market Access."

About the Unified ICyte Platform

ICyte is the first data, analytics, and business process platform built specifically for Life Sciences Market Access. The new unified ICyte Analytics Portal simplifies access to Market Access data through single sign-on access and improves the user experience by providing access to all ICyte applications, custom data-on-demand reporting, and data visualizations in one consolidated, easy-to-navigate website. ICyte's unified Snowflake data backbone integrates contract, pricing, patient, and channel data sets with ongoing data curation, unified master data, on-demand data access, purpose-built advanced analytics, and adapters to interface directly with popular customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data warehouse (CDW) systems. Furthermore, the improved data-on-demand engine delivers faster response rate and efficiency when managing large and complex, parallel queries.

The unified ICyte Platform is powered by transformative technology, including robotic process automation, machine-learning-enabled master data management, intelligent data enrichment, and predictive analytics. ICyte also offers manufacturers optionality for managed services and SaaS applications, including collaborative workflows, operational dashboards, on-demand expert support, and world-class cloud migration expertise.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntegriChain